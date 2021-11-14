Meet Jessica Pacciotti, Warner Library’s New Director

November 14, 2021

By Linda Viertel—

Jessica Pacciotti became Warner Library’s new director on Sept. 3 following Sleepy Hollow resident, Maureen Petry, who stepped down this summer after heading the library since 2009.

Advertisement

Pacciotti had previously been the public library director in Perry, N.Y., a small upstate town, having grown up in Buffalo. With a master’s degree in library and information science from Syracuse University and a B.A. in English from Arcadia University, she brings with her a multitude of library-related administrative, management and grant-writing skills.

On moving down state and taking the reins at Warner, which serves the villages of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, Pacciotti said, “I am eager for the opportunity to head a larger library with so much support, an institution so integral to the community.”

Pacciotti previously managed library staffs at the Women and Children’s Hospital of Buffalo as well as the Crouse University Hospital Library. An immediate goal, as she noted, is to “[offer] new strategies, and a long-range plan for the library.” She says she has already received invaluable community engagement and feedback since her arrival and is ready to respond to what the community wants and needs.

Pacciotti is currently working on restoring library hours after the cut-back due to COVID. One major problem, however, has been staffing. Her goal is to get the staff back up to a level that will allow the library to stay open one evening a week (Thursday) and also remain open on Saturday until 5 p.m. instead of 1 p.m. (Warner used to be open on Thursday and Monday evenings as well as Sunday.) Pacciotti would like to get Sunday hours back on the schedule, too.

A New York State Construction Grant, offered to the Division of Library Development, has brought much-needed funds toward updating the main reference area on the second floor, a project which is now nearing completion.

Pacciotti is also mindful of staying up-to-date in ongoing technological needs and stressed the importance of the library’s Chromebook lending policy.

“We recently updated Warner’s website to make it more user-friendly,” Pacciotti added. “And the bilingual En Español button shows all Spanish language programming en español.”

Warner is currently holding its annual appeal to encourage library donations. When asked what her hopes and dreams might be in her new position, Pacciotti was quick to respond: “Let’s all get through the strategic plan, and then the community, staff and board will tell me what to do.”