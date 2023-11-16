Medicare Program @ Warner Library this Saturday

S aturday, November 18, 10:30am-1:30pm

Pre-registration requested at (914) 231-3236.

Demystifying Medicare is perfect for anyone trying to navigate our complicated healthcare system for older adults.

It’s for people who already have Medicare, as well as those soon to be 65, planning their retirement, or assisting relatives and friends with paperwork and medical decisions. In this engaging interactive session, you will learn about the various parts of Medicare and the costs associated with medical and drug insurance provided by the government and private companies.

Topics include:

Original Medicare

Medicare Advantage

Plans Prescription drug plans (Part D)

Medigaps (supplemental plans)

Various cost-saving programs (MSPs, Extra Help, EPIC, etc.)