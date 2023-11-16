By Jeff Wilson-- Parents joined their children on November 14 outside 123 Main Street in Dobbs Ferry for a ribbon-cutting...Read More
November 16, 2023
Medicare Program @ Warner Library this Saturday
November 16, 2023
Demystifying Medicare Saturday, November 18, 10:30am-1:30pm Pre-registration requested at (914) 231-3236. Demystifying Medicare is perfect for anyone trying to navigate...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 November Mid-Month Programs Update
November 16, 2023
November 2023 Mid-Month Programs Update LIBRARY CLOSINGS THIS MONTH: The Library will close at 5pm on Wednesday November 22nd and will...Read More
Warner Library Closed Nov 23
November 16, 2023
the Library will be closed Thursday, November 23 for Thanksgiving Visit us @ Warner Library! We are open 10-6 Monday-Wednesday 1-9...Read More
Bethany Arts Community’s ‘Magical’ Fundraiser Frees the Creative Spirit
November 14, 2023
By W.B. King-- Now in its eighth year of operation, the progressive and inclusive Bethany Arts Community (BAC) looks to...Read More
Your Vital Support
November 13, 2023
Our Year-End “Ask”: Your Vital Support Donations from you - our readers - are absolutely essential to the life of...Read More
Villages, School District Awarded Grant for Safer Streets
November 12, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The trio collaboration of the villages of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown and the Public Schools of the...Read More
Getting Comfortable In Your Own Skin
November 11, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Newly-renovated space on North Astor Street offered Katherine Medina a chance to move her salon, Aesthetics by...Read More
Bridging The Gap Between Health And Fitness
November 10, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Tucked around the corner on North Washington on the backside of 54 Main Street in Tarrytown is...Read More
Irvington Girl Scouts Head Out To Save The Forest
November 9, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- On a brisk early November afternoon, thirty-some Irvington Girl Scouts ranging from 4th to 8th grade tromped...Read More
