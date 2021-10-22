McGovern Looks to Remain on Board to Complete Unfinished Business

October 22, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo —

Becky McGovern has been a member of the Tarrytown Board of Trustees for the last 14 years but still has the zeal to tackle the many issues facing the village.

Advertisement



“First, let me start off by saying it has been an honor and privilege to have served as a Tarrytown village trustee for the past 14 years and deputy mayor during the past year,” she said. “I would very much like to continue my service, and I am asking the people of Tarrytown to give me at least two more years to continue that service.”

“I would like to continue to bring my experience, talents and enthusiasm to continue to make Tarrytown the incredible community it is to live in,” McGovern added.

McGovern, an Independent, is a retired teacher. She is running on the Democratic and Tarrytown United lines on a slate led by fellow Trustee Karen Brown, who is vying for mayor.

She is the Village Liaison to many groups, including: the Parks and Recre­ation De­part­ment, Se­nior Cit­i­zens, the Traf­fic and Safety Com­mit­tees, the Tar­ry­town Mu­nic­i­pal Hous­ing Au­thor­ity, the Com­pre­hen­sive Plan Zon­ing Com­mit­tee, the Warner Li­brary Bud­get Board, and the Af­ford­able Hous­ing Task Force.

“My work with these var­i­ous groups has given me an in-depth ex­po­sure to and un­der­stand­ing of the Vil­lage Code, nu­mer­ous vil­lage poli­cies, and the over­all bud­getary process, all of which has helped me serve the vil­lage,” she said.

McGovern said the COVID-19 pandemic presented major challenges for the board.

“This included massive changes to how the village was going to continue providing both services and safety to our residents,” she explained. “As we all know, the pandemic is still a major factor in all of our lives, and the board will need to adapt accordingly to the change in guidelines and how to assist residents in obtaining the necessary COVID-19 vaccine.”

Over the next few years, McGovern said the board will be focusing on police reform, village development concerns and bringing more affordable housing to the village.

“Of course, there is more work to do and projects to finish,” she said. “There will be continued work on the waterfront development and the continuation of the RiverWalk, [and] there will be continued work and oversight on the revitalization of our already bustling downtown, including procuring more parking.”

Share the News!







