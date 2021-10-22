Politics
Tarrytown News

McGovern Looks to Remain on Board to Complete Unfinished Business

• Bookmarks: 5

tarrytown-trustee-becky-mcgovern
Village Trustee and Deputy Mayor Becky McGovern (Tarrytown Democratic Committee)
October 22, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo —

Becky McGovern has been a member of the Tarrytown Board of Trustees for the last 14 years but still has the zeal to tackle the many issues facing the village.

Advertisement
  • Irvington Theater Videos for Change
  • Abbott House Awards Dinner

“First, let me start off by saying it has been an honor and privilege to have served as a Tarrytown village trustee for the past 14 years and deputy mayor during the past year,” she said. “I would very much like to continue my service, and I am asking the people of Tarrytown to give me at least two more years to continue that service.”

“I would like to continue to bring my experience, talents and enthusiasm to continue to make Tarrytown the incredible community it is to live in,” McGovern added.

McGovern, an Independent, is a retired teacher. She is running on the Democratic and Tarrytown United lines on a slate led by fellow Trustee Karen Brown, who is vying for mayor.

She is the Village Liaison to many groups, including: the Parks and Recre­ation De­part­ment, Se­nior Cit­i­zens, the Traf­fic and Safety Com­mit­tees, the Tar­ry­town Mu­nic­i­pal Hous­ing Au­thor­ity, the Com­pre­hen­sive Plan Zon­ing Com­mit­tee, the Warner Li­brary Bud­get Board, and the Af­ford­able Hous­ing Task Force.

“My work with these var­i­ous groups has given me an in-depth ex­po­sure to and un­der­stand­ing of the Vil­lage Code, nu­mer­ous vil­lage poli­cies, and the over­all bud­getary process, all of which has helped me serve the vil­lage,” she said.

McGovern said the COVID-19 pandemic presented major challenges for the board.

“This included massive changes to how the village was going to continue providing both services and safety to our residents,” she explained. “As we all know, the pandemic is still a major factor in all of our lives, and the board will need to adapt accordingly to the change in guidelines and how to assist residents in obtaining the necessary COVID-19 vaccine.”

Over the next few years, McGovern said the board will be focusing on police reform, village development concerns and bringing more affordable housing to the village.

“Of course, there is more work to do and projects to finish,” she said. “There will be continued work on the waterfront development and the continuation of the RiverWalk, [and] there will be continued work and oversight on the revitalization of our already bustling downtown, including procuring more parking.”

 


To read or leave a comment, click here or scroll down...


Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
McGovern Looks to Remain on Board to Complete Unfinished Business

McGovern Looks to Remain on Board to Complete Unfinished Business

October 22, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — Becky McGovern has been a member of the Tarrytown Board of Trustees for the last 14...
Read More
Tarrytown Police Unveil Memorial

Tarrytown Police Unveil Memorial

October 21, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — The Tarrytown Police Department unveiled a memorial over 20 years in the making late this afternoon...
Read More
Murphy Maintains Village He Grew Up In Needs a Leadership Change

Murphy Maintains Village He Grew Up In Needs a Leadership Change

October 21, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — Lifelong Tarrytown resident Terence Murphy ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Board of Trustees in...
Read More
Tarrytown’s Josh Ringel Tapped as Next Briarcliff Manor Administrator

Tarrytown’s Josh Ringel Tapped as Next Briarcliff Manor Administrator

October 20, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- After 27 months as Tarrytown's Assistant Village Administrator and Deputy Village Clerk, Josh Ringel will be leaving...
Read More
Two Weeks, Zero Westchester COVID Deaths — And Other Good News

Two Weeks, Zero Westchester COVID Deaths — And Other Good News

October 20, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— It would be foolish not to be cautious in our optimism, given the setbacks and surges that...
Read More
Phillips-Staley Seeks to Involve Community to Improve Tarrytown

Phillips-Staley Seeks to Involve Community to Improve Tarrytown

October 19, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — Village of Tarrytown Trustee Candidate Effie Phillips-Staley is the only non-incumbent on the Democratic and Tarrytown...
Read More
Local Brew Aims to Raise Awareness of Rare Disease

Local Brew Aims to Raise Awareness of Rare Disease

October 19, 2021
A new pale ale debuts on tap at Doubleday’s and The Bit in Dobbs Ferry this week: "Jacob the Warrior"...
Read More
Irvington Board Decides To Opt Out of Selling Cannabis in 2022

Irvington Board Decides To Opt Out of Selling Cannabis in 2022

October 18, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — At its Oct. 18 regular meeting, the Irvington Board of Trustees agreed informally that it would...
Read More
Tarrytown Mayoral Candidates Face Off in League of Women Voters Debate

Tarrytown Mayoral Candidates Face Off in League of Women Voters Debate

October 18, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — Though there are issues in Tarrytown that are subject to earnest, sometimes heated public debate —...
Read More
Experiences with Village Motivated Bartolacci to Seek Office

Experiences with Village Motivated Bartolacci to Seek Office

October 15, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — When Peter Bartolacci submitted plans to construct two-tiered retaining walls in the rear and side yards...
Read More
5 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
72 views
bookmark icon