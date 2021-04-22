May Day! May Day! Mobile Shredder Comes to Tarrytown May 1

April 22, 2021

On May 1 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.,a mobile shredder will be available on Green Street (over the bridge near Train Station) in Tarrytown. We know that you just can’t WAIT to get rid of your sensitive documents and get space in your home ready for spring! There are still COVID-19 safety guidelines in place.

Remember, it’s best to shred documents you’re no longer using, that contain personal identifying information such as name, address, phone number, credit card number or social security number. Such documents should be shredded before they are thrown out for recycling. Some examples are:

expired credit card statements and receipts

old tax returns or any other personal documents containing you name, address or other identifying information.

pre-approved credit card applications

licenses

There is much more to know about the program, but rather than throw up a wall of text, please visit the County’s page to learn more about the program here.

Share the News!







