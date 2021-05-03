May 8 & 13: Westchester County’s Revolutionary War Era History:

Virtual Program #1: Toward Yorktown: The French & American Armies in Westchester County in the summer of 1781 DATE Saturday, May 8, 2021

TIME 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

VENUE (Virtual Host) Saint Paul’s Church National Historic Site

COST Free and open to the public

INFO This is a distance presentation, through a shared platform. Please register through the Contact Us email on this calendar entry.

CONTACT David Osborn 914-667-4116

SPONSORS Saint Paul’s Church National Historic Site and RW250.

Dr. Eric Weiselberg, the award-winning principal historian of Revolutionary Westchester 250, explores the pivotal encampment of the American & French armies in Westchester County, NY, in the summer of 1781, that led to the decisive victory over the British at Yorktown a few months later. This includes insightful profiles of the leading figures — General Washington and the Comte de Rochambeau — as well as the dramatic efforts to deceive the British about their strategic destination. This is a distance presentation, through a shared platform. Please register through the Contact Us email on this calendar entry.

Virtual Program #2: Applying Theory to Practice: Laying the Foundations for Yorktown DATE Thursday, May 13, 2021

TIME 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

SPONSOR Washington-Rochambeau National Historic Trail

COST Free and open to the public

INFO This is an on-line presentation/ no registration required.

LINK TO PROGRAM Click here to join Zoom at time of event

DETAILS Dr. de Rode’s lecture will discuss the preparatory phase of the Yorktown Campaign. Focus will be placed on understudied French officers, such as Chastellux, Vioménil and Montesquieu, who will illustrate the critical details of the exact interplay between the French and American forces during the time of the preparation for the Yorktown campaign, during the winter of 1780 and 1781. This period has been almost entirely overlooked by historians but is an essential step in the victory of Yorktown.

ABOUT THE PRESENTER Dr. Iris de Rode is specialized in the French participation in the American Revolution, and more broadly in the history of the Atlantic Revolutions. Iris earned her doctoral degree in November 2019. Her dissertation will be published in French in the autumn of 2021 and she is currently working on the publication of an adaptation of this dissertation in English to be published in 2023 with the University of Virginia Press.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Washington Rochambeau Revolutionary Route National Historic Trail

1400 North Outer Line Drive

King of Prussia, PA 19406

(610) 738-1006