Community Board

May 8 & 13: Westchester County’s Revolutionary War Era History:

• Bookmarks: 1

Washington, Rochambeau, and Lafayette planning for the siege of Yorktown, as depicted in Auguste Couder's work Bataille de Yorktown
May 3, 2021

MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR 2 VIRTUAL PRESENTATIONS
SATURDAY, MAY 8 AT 1:00 PM FOR DR. ERIK WEISELBERG
THURSDAY, MAY 13 AT 5:00 PM FOR DR. IRIS DE RODE

Both programs share a focus on the French alliance with the Americans, the French troops under the Comte de Rochambeau, and the critical preparations and decisions leading to victory at Yorktown, VA. Together these two programs provide a way to deepen an understanding of this critically important alliance during the American Revolution.

To join a future virtual RW250 roundtable discussion on this topic – share your knowledge and pose questions – please email Constance Kehoe, President of RW250, with the subject Washington & Rochambeau.
Virtual Program #1: Toward Yorktown: The French & American Armies in Westchester County in the summer of 1781

DATE Saturday, May 8, 2021
TIME 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
VENUE (Virtual Host) Saint Paul’s Church National Historic Site
COST Free and open to the public
INFO This is a distance presentation, through a shared platform. Please register through the Contact Us email on this calendar entry.
CONTACT David Osborn 914-667-4116
SPONSORS Saint Paul’s Church National Historic Site and RW250.
DETAILS Dr. Eric Weiselberg, the award-winning principal historian of Revolutionary Westchester 250, explores the pivotal encampment of the American & French armies in Westchester County, NY, in the summer of 1781, that led to the decisive victory over the British at Yorktown a few months later. This includes insightful profiles of the leading figures — General Washington and the Comte de Rochambeau — as well as the dramatic efforts to deceive the British about their strategic destination. This is a distance presentation, through a shared platform. Please register through the Contact Us email on this calendar entry.

Advertisement
Rotary Duck Derby in Tarrytown

Virtual Program #2: Applying Theory to Practice: Laying the Foundations for Yorktown

DATE Thursday, May 13, 2021
TIME 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM
SPONSOR Washington-Rochambeau National Historic Trail
COST Free and open to the public
INFO This is an on-line presentation/ no registration required.
LINK TO PROGRAM Click here to join Zoom at time of event
DETAILS Dr. de Rode’s lecture will discuss the preparatory phase of the Yorktown Campaign. Focus will be placed on understudied French officers, such as Chastellux, Vioménil and Montesquieu, who will illustrate the critical details of the exact interplay between the French and American forces during the time of the preparation for the Yorktown campaign, during the winter of 1780 and 1781. This period has been almost entirely overlooked by historians but is an essential step in the victory of Yorktown.
ABOUT THE PRESENTER Dr. Iris de Rode is specialized in the French participation in the American Revolution, and more broadly in the history of the Atlantic Revolutions. Iris earned her doctoral degree in November 2019. Her dissertation will be published in French in the autumn of 2021 and she is currently working on the publication of an adaptation of this dissertation in English to be published in 2023 with the University of Virginia Press.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
Washington Rochambeau Revolutionary Route National Historic Trail
1400 North Outer Line Drive
King of Prussia, PA 19406
(610) 738-1006
Thank You and Regards,

Constance Messerly Kehoe
President and a Director, RW250, Inc.
Westchester County Special Liaison 250th Anniversary Commemoration
of the American Revolution and the Founding of the United States
Email 1776RW250@gmail.com
Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Man Sentenced to 10 Years for String of Holiday Season Burglaries

Man Sentenced to 10 Years for String of Holiday Season Burglaries

May 3, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A man who committed a string of holiday season burglaries in Westchester in 2019 and 2020, including...
Read More
The Thursday Club Donates $82,000 To Sleepy Hollow’s RSHM LIFE Center

The Thursday Club Donates $82,000 To Sleepy Hollow’s RSHM LIFE Center

May 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Like many charitable organizations in the rivertowns, The Thursday Club typically relies on a spring gala, replete...
Read More
The Future Of Work In The Rivertowns

The Future Of Work In The Rivertowns

May 1, 2021
By Christy Knell— The business world can’t get enough of the ‘new normal,’ ‘hybrid work,’ and ‘future of the workplace’...
Read More
Lessons To Be Learned In Tarrytown: A Case Study Involving Police Procedures In The Age Of Black Lives Matter

Lessons To Be Learned In Tarrytown: A Case Study Involving Police Procedures In The Age Of Black Lives Matter

April 30, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Remember the famous captain’s speech from Cool Hand Luke? “What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.”...
Read More
Indian Point Nuclear Plant Shuts Down after Nearly 60 Years

Indian Point Nuclear Plant Shuts Down after Nearly 60 Years

April 30, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- After nearly 60 years generating approximately 25% of electricity consumed annually in the lower Hudson Valley and...
Read More
COVID Update: How Best To Reach The Reluctant

COVID Update: How Best To Reach The Reluctant

April 28, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Piece by piece, the bandages are starting to come off. This week, the CDC announced that fully...
Read More
Tarrytown to Hold Arbor Day Ceremony Friday, April 30

Tarrytown to Hold Arbor Day Ceremony Friday, April 30

April 28, 2021
 By Linda Viertel— The Village of Tarrytown plans to celebrate its 39th year as a Tree City USA on Friday,...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Man Charged with Destruction of MTA Vehicle

Dobbs Ferry Man Charged with Destruction of MTA Vehicle

April 28, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Dobbs Ferry man was taken into federal custody last week in connection with an alleged assault...
Read More
Rotary’s Duck Derby Racers Readied for Adoptions

Rotary’s Duck Derby Racers Readied for Adoptions

April 27, 2021
By Robert Kimmel-- The little ducks are back, ready for adoption! It was in April 2008 that the Rotary Club...
Read More
Sponsored by Mayor Brian Smith, Irvington Theater to Stream Broadway’s J. Elaine Marcos April 28-30

Sponsored by Mayor Brian Smith, Irvington Theater to Stream Broadway’s J. Elaine Marcos April 28-30

April 27, 2021
By Brad Ogden-- With ten Broadway shows under her belt, J. Elaine Marcos is a veteran of the theatre industry...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
29 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *