May 2021 TEAC News

NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL MAY 2021

This month, we're pretty proud of the all-hands-on-deck approach to keeping Tarrytown — its lakes and parks, streets and shoreline — clean. Work continues on a native plant project on the grounds of the Warner Library, and it's widening to include Broadway. Read on to find out what plants are begging to be yanked (they're invasive!), and what you can plant in the shade (they're native!). Come to our (Zoom) meeting. It's Thursday night, May 6! (See below for the link.)

Vine Removal and Clean-up at the Lakes Advertisement A huge shout-out to everyone who came out and helped to remove trash and perform vines removal around the Lakes! It was a gorgeous Spring day and it was fantastic to see everyone working together. Based on our best estimates, we collected more than 30 bags of trash and about 7 or 8 truckloads of vines and overgrowth. Volunteers cleared the vine screen that was blocking the view of the lake from the Neperan parking lot and others cleared vines from the western portion of the Red trail. Special thanks to David Starkey who offered hungry volunteers a generous discount at Grass Roots Kitchen!! LOVE YOUR VILLAGE

RIVERKEEPER RIVER SWEEP RECAP

_____________________ By Annie Kravet Saturday, May 1st, was a beautiful day for the 10th annual Riverkeeper Sweep, a day of service organized by the Ossining-based Riverkeeper organization, with local groups pitching in to clean up along the Hudson River and its tributaries from Brooklyn to the Adirondacks. Here in Tarrytown, a group of volunteers organized by TEAC gathered at Losee Park at 9 am. Due to windy conditions, it was determined that the group would stay on shore this year. Instead of tackling the clean up with a group of kayakers on the water and others on land, we all set out together by foot with bags, gloves, and grabber-tools to clean up our shoreline. Bags filled up quickly: cans, bottles, plastic bags, straws, food wrappers, and take-out containers were aplenty. Cigarette butts were also a common item found. There were also a number of large blocks of blue styrofoam dock floatation that had washed up on shore. Some of these had broken down into many little pieces that found their way into rock crevices along the shore. [Ed. note: This stuff needs to be banned Statewide. It ends up as microplastic particles in the oceans that are ingested by fish and wildlife… and US!] We removed as much of the small pieces as we could and hauled the large ones off to the dumpster. By noon we collected over 40 bags of trash from the Hudson River shoreline! It was a great day to get outside and do something to clean up our river and our community. Next time you take a walk by the river, bring a bag and pick up trash when you see it. We can all play a role in keeping our waters clean and our parks beautiful. Thank you to all the volunteers who made this clean up possible – we’ll see you next time! MANY HANDS:

DIGGING IN FOR POLLINATORS

____________________________________ May is an exciting time for Tarrytown’s Pollinator Pathways project! Our goal of creating new pollinator habitat within the Village is becoming a reality. Thanks to your support and the Village’s assistance we will have a pollinator corridor running along Broadway in the heart of the Village. We will be installing our main Warner Library pollinator garden Sat. May 22 between 9am and noon (rain date Sun. May23). Also on Saturday morning May 22, a pollinator garden will be created, with the assistance of Tarrytown’s Parks Department, at the entrance of Patriot’s Park near the Paulding statue. On Sunday, May 23 between 10 am and 1pm (rain date Saturday 5/30) we will be planting a Children’s Garden at Warner Library near the Children’s Room. In late May we will be partnering with the Village to plant native plugs in tree wells and planters along Broadway, between McKeel and Main, thus providing even more foraging opportunities for pollinators. If you would like to volunteer to help with any of the plantings please contact us at tarrytownenviro@gmail.com Thank you for making all of this possible. Hope to see you on planting day! CLEAN AIR, HEALTHY PLANET:

MOTHERS OUT FRONT

____________________________________ Mothers Out Front works to ensure a livable climate for all children. We are part of a national grassroots organization with a local chapter of volunteers right here in the Rivertowns. Because the two largest sources of emissions in NYS are from transportation and buildings, we focus our campaigns on these areas. If we switch from gas to electric vehicles, and switch from gas or oil furnaces to efficient electric heating in our buildings, we will see significant reduction in our greenhouse gas emissions (60% reduction in the building sector alone*). That benefit will only increase as our electric grid becomes greener from renewable energy sources. In regards to decreasing emissions from transportation, we support policies for safe walking and biking. Additionally, we advocate for electric school buses for the combined health and environmental benefits for the community. Going electric is the way of the future, and it’s important to start the District’s fleet transition now so we don’t lock ourselves into years more of pollution, plus the high maintenance and fuel costs from diesel buses. To decrease emissions from buildings, we advocate for new construction to use sustainable practices such as geothermal, air-source heat pumps and solar panels, in particular at the billion-dollar developments (Edge-on-Hudson in Sleepy Hollow and The North 60 in Mt Pleasant). In order for NYS to achieve its climate goals, and avoid the worst impacts of climate change, it will be necessary to transition off gas heating and to increase renewable energy generation like rooftop solar. We are encouraged to see interest from developers in taking a more forward-thinking approach, because building with fossil fuels now means we are stuck with those emissions for many years to come. Additionally, we work for environmental justice, advocate for our legislators to support “green” state policies, and coordinate community environmental forums and events. We are honored to be collaborating with TEAC on Pollinator Children’s Garden at Warner Library in May. Hope to see you there! Want to learn more or get involved? Whether you have environmental knowledge or this is all brand new, we’d love to hear from you! Email: RivertownsNY@mothersoutfront.org Website: Mothers Out Front – Westchester Rivertowns Instagram: mothersoutfrontrivertowns Twitter: MOFRivertownsNY *source: Acadia Center IT’S ABOUT PLASTIC:

WHAT’S WITH OUR WATER?

____________________________________ By Dean Gallea Q: Is there anything I should know about the tap water in our Village? A: Yes there is! But it’s not what you might think. Our water is sourced from the Catskill watershed region east of the Hudson River and supplied through the protected NY city aqueduct system. It is thus some of the cleanest in the world and least tainted by off-flavors from mineral content like iron and copper. This water is not filtered due to the high quality of the water. The NYC Catskill source is treated with ultraviolet disinfection, chlorine disinfection, and fluoride addition prior to distribution. The last annual Water Quality Report for Tarrytown is here https://www.tarrytowngov.com/department-of-public-works/files/2019-awqr. According to the 2020 Report, “Last year your tap water met all state drinking water health standards. We are proud to report that our system did not violate the maximum contaminant level or any other water quality standards.” Tarrytown “routinely test[s] our drinking water for numerous contaminants. These contaminants include total coliform, turbidity, inorganic compounds, nitrate, nitrite, lead and copper, volatile organic compounds, synthetic organic compounds, total trihalomethanes, haloacetic acids, and radionuclides.” There were no contaminants in the distributed water that exceeded the “action levels” set by the State for water that would raise concerns. Even so, the Report notes a few things that deserve explanation: Lead is a widely-reported problem with water distribution systems in other municipalities across the U.S. Though the water supply itself is essentially lead-free, Tarrytown tests our homes and businesses for lead every year by sampling a large number of locations in the Village. A small fraction of these samples usually show a level exceeding the “action level”. In 2019, 2 of 30 samples did so. The likely cause is old lead or lead-containing pipes leading from the Village water main to a house, or within a house. For those who are concerned that their house may be among the fewer than 10% with lead levels exceeding the recommendations, the Village provides Information on lead in drinking water, testing methods, and steps you can take to minimize exposure, available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline (1-800-426-4791) or at http://www.epa.gov/safewater/lead.

Our water sources, prior to disinfection, are tested by the DEP for the microbial pathogens cryptosporidium and giardia, which, in untreated water, can cause intestinal illness. As with nearly all ground water, these pathogens are usually found to be present at some level, so this is why Tarrytown treats our water with chlorine prior to distribution. So, given that our tapwater quality is among the best and healthiest in the country, if not the world, why would one want to buy bottled water that adds to the mountain of carbon-based plastic waste that must be collected, transported and – hopefully – recycled? There are a few reasons people do this, but none that can’t be alleviated with simple steps they can take, saving money and reducing their carbon footprint: Q: We’re sensitive to the taste of the chlorine in the water, and we don’t want to serve it to guests, either. A: Any one of dozens of readily-available water filters will remove the chlorine taste. There are pitchers with built-in filters (Britta is one popular brand), faucet-mounted filters you switch in or out as needed, under-sink filters that add an extra drinking-water tap next to the normal one, and whole-house filters for those who want even their shower and wash water to be chlorine-free. (Author’s note: I use under-sink filters in both my kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen one even feeds my refrigerator icemaker and cold-water dispenser.) Just remember to change the filter element at recommended intervals.

Q: I’m worried my house might have lead pipes. A: See the EPA link above to have your water tested. But almost all water filters, particularly those using charcoal filter elements, will remove residual lead as well.

Q: It’s convenient to just grab a bottle when I’m going somewhere I might need a little hydration . A: The price of convenience is creating plastic waste we all have to deal with. There is a dwindling market for recycled plastic, so we should develop and model good conservation habits, for ourselves and our children. Reusable water bottles can be found in many stores – check out the huge selection at Goldberg Hardware, for instance. Many of them have vacuum insulation that keeps the water cold even in a hot car for hours. Or, you can just refill your plastic bottles a few more times, cutting waste every time. (The same goes for cups, by the way.)

. Q: Isn’t bottled water just healthier for your body? A: There’s no evidence that bottled water improves your health. If you’re after the electrolytes that “sports drinks” add or the nutrients that “vitamin water” claims to provide, realize that it’s better to get your vitamins and minerals from a good diet, including a variety of vegetables. Or, pop a daily multivitamin.

Let us know your thoughts about whether this advice “holds water”. GOOD FOR YOU:

THE TASH GOES GREEN(ER)!

____________________________________ By Rachel Tieger and Angeline Montoya Powell In staying true to Rivertown Village Green’s mission of supporting sustainable agriculture and the environment, the Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Farmer’s Market has decided to pursue a greener path to Saturday market operations. Inspired by the plastic bag ban of 2020, the TaSH continues to strive towards zero waste. All single use packaging will be reusable or compostable as of opening day for the 2021 Summer Market Season on May 29th. Market Director, Linda Eder says “plastic is an environmental crisis and we don’t need to contribute to it”. The Board of Rivertowns Village Green Inc. who operates the TaSH Farmers Market, hopes to help mitigate the climate crisis one plastic cup at a time.



Environmental stewardship spans across all committees at the TaSH. The Vendor Committee has been working with all new, existing, and potential vendors to help ensure these initiatives. The impressive roster of vendors are required to raise, make, and sell farm based products that are grown or crafted within 100 miles of 10591 or anywhere within New York State. The TaSH gives the highest priority to vendors who practice organic and sustainable methods. A popular 2020 vendor is retooling her operation to be able to sell her organic juices in glass bottles at the 2021 market. The TaSH is deeply committed to preserving the health and well being of the Earth from the vendors they source to the programs they offer. They host local organizations with environmental initiatives including TEAC, Cornell Cooperative Extension and other organizations promoting environmental awareness and practices. In 2018, “What’s in Season/Cosecha de la Temporada” an immersive experiential children’s activity on local and seasonal produce was launched. This year, in collaboration with TEAC, Warner Library and Mothers Out Front, the TaSH will join the Pollinator pathway with a trio of educational Pollinator Gardens behind the Warner Library. To learn more about current and upcoming programs and initiatives please check out the website at tashfarmersmarket.org or contact info@tashfarmersmarket.org AN INVASIVE PROJECT:

PORCELAIN BERRY WREATHS

By Cathy Ruhland Last weekend during the Earth Day activities, several families gathered in Wilson Park to make wreaths from the very invasive vine, Porcelain Berry. The vine which can grow to 25 feet long is in the grape family. The leaves look like grape leaves, though their shapes vary (even on the same plant). At this time of year, however, the vines are bare, without leaves and berries and lend themselves to being pulled out of trees and coiled to make a wreath. You can coil them round and round and make a thick wreath, or just a few times and make a delicate one. With or without the addition of real or artificial flowers, or any other decorations, the wreaths are attractive. The plant is native to East Asia and was originally brought to the United States in 1870 as an ornamental ground cover because of its spectacular fall berries. They are quite pretty and range in color from light blue, to slate blue, to turquoise, to blue-green, to purple. Unlike the taste of wild grapes and regular grapes, the Porcelain Berry fruit are slimy and bland tasting. As with many invasive plants, Porcelain Berry can tolerate virtually any soil, light and moisture condition and as a result can out-compete everything except maybe the invasive, non-native Bittersweet vine. Porcelain Berry will climb on almost anything that it comes in contact with and as a result has taken over huge swaths of forest trees. Along the Saw Mill River Parkway, what one might assume is the famous invasive Kudzu, is actually most often Porcelain Berry. It takes over trees, climbing over and around them until they are smothered and fall over. Except for the Japanese Beetle, the vine has no enemies to keep in check. When you walk in the Tarrytown Lakes Area, look up and notice the vines. Pull one down, if you want to make a wreath. One way to tell the difference between Porcelain Berry and another extremely invasive vine called Bittersweet are the tendrils that encircle small, medium and large size branches. (The Bittersweet vine simply uses its vine to encircle branches, tree trunks, etc. It does not have tendrils.) The native wild grape, as well as the domesticated grape all use tendrils to hold onto bushes, trees and fences (or anything else). And the native Poison Ivy vine simply grows straight up along tree and bush trunks, using small hairs to hold onto the host plant.

Porcelain berry vine, with berries. YUM!

Vegan Recipe of the Month: Air Fryer (or Oven) Tofu Wings By Cari Newton Seems like May is becoming Earth Month Round 2 with so many Earth Day events spilling over into this month! Since we have had a big focus on cleaning up our environment this last month for Earth Day, know that by eliminating meat and dairy from your diet you are helping to curb land, air & water pollution that comes from the livestock industry sector. Along with the clean-ups, gardens, hikes and children’s activities, choosing more plant-based meals have a huge impact on protecting our environment. You can help by participating in Meatless Mondays, try eating only vegan on weekdays or go ALL IN and completely switch to eating only plant-based food. If you aren’t sure how to make the switch, the availability of resources for information and support makes it easier than ever. Check your social media for vegan & plant-based groups and pages to follow. Use google to find meatless versions of your favorite recipes and as always, your local library is awesome for trying out new veg cookbooks!

Air Fryer (or Oven) Tofu Wings Ingredients:

2 packs of firm or extra firm tofu

2 cups of vegetable broth (I like to use Edward & Sons Not-Chick’n Bouillon Cubes for this recipe)

1-2 cups of Sauce(s) of your choice: wing sauce, BBQ sauce, teriyaki are family favorites.

Celery sticks

Dry ingredients for Breading:

1-1/2 cups panko bread crumbs

½ cup flour

2 tbsp nutritional yeast

2 tbsp ground flaxseed

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp dried basil

a few whirls of fresh ground pepper Directions:

Press 2 packs of firm tofu for an hour or two. Wondering what the heck pressing tofu is for? It’s a GAME CHANGER!! The pressing is super important so the tofu can drain all the liquid that it’s packed in so it can then soak up ALL THE FLAVORS of your dish. Place the whole blocks of tofu next to each other on a cutting board, place another cutting board on top then put something heavy on top of that. A few cans of beans, or a cast iron pan, etc. will do. Be sure that you place it near the edge of the sink or somewhere so the liquid can drain away without a big mess. There will be more liquid than you think. After you press, slice into triangles and marinate in vegetable broth. Meanwhile, preheat your air fryer if needed, then mix dry ingredients in a bowl for the breading. Remove the tofu from the marinade and press into the dry breading mix until all sides are coated. Follow your air fryer manufacturer’s instructions for cooking. My batch worked great at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Our model doesn’t require flipping but it took 2 batches to cook it all. If you don’t have an air fryer, you can totally use your oven! Just place on a lightly greased cookie sheet or the rack of a broiler pan in an oven preheated to 425 degrees for about 20-25 minutes, flip then bake an additional 10-15 minutes. If you have a convection oven use that feature, but bake for 30-35 minutes flipping halfway through. After your “wings” are nice and crispy, put them in a bowl and toss in your sauce(s) of choice. I like to do a selection of bowls with different sauces. Serve with celery sticks & homemade vegan ranch. Homemade Vegan Ranch Dressing

Ingredients:

1/2 cup vegan sour cream (I use Tofutti brand)

1/2 cup vegan mayo (Veganaise is my fave!)

1 tsp dill

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1-2 teaspoons lemon juice OR apple cider vinegar

salt & fresh ground pepper to taste

Directions:

Stir together the vegan mayo and vegan sour cream in a small mixing bowl. Sprinkle in the rest of the ingredients, mix then adjust to your taste. Apply liberally and enjoy! DIG ‘EM OUT:

INVASIVES IN TARRYTOWN

____________________ By Catherine Ruhland A forest meadow of Lesser Celadine, an invasive species. This crop is growing along the Green Trail at Tarrytown Lakes Park. At this time of year as we once again walk in our nearby woods and hiking trails, we look around us at the blossoming trees and plants. We watch the tiny leaves develop into full grown leaves. We watch the spring flowers open up their multiple petals for our pleasure. Actually, all these plants have evolved to attract the native insects and amphibians, birds and mammals to partake of and use their pollens, their leaves, their trunks, their stems, etc. to support their lives. As we look around we see some of the plants we grew up with: violets, buttercups, dandelions. But as we look, we also become conscious of plants that seem to be spreading themselves over very large areas—acres it seems—plants that we may not recognize from our childhood. Or did they exist then? Maybe we just can’t remember them? Yes, you are seeing plants that you don’t know from your childhood. In the last ten to twenty years, as the temperatures in our area have slowly risen, as our winters have been less severe, as spring has come days earlier, we are seeing new plants, new trees, new bushes. And of course because these flora are not native, the native creatures (insects, birds, amphibians and mammals) do not go to them. These plants, bushes and trees are replacing the plants, bushes and trees that have always supported our native living creatures. And therein lies the problem. Our ecosystem is being forced to evolve. Whether that is good or bad and what can be done about this is something you can google at great length. The NY-DEC has much information available (look up invasive species in New York State). Can we help the problem? Many families are beginning to examine their own properties and are pulling out non-native plants and bushes, cutting down non-native trees. And they are replacing them with native trees, bushes and plants. The pollinator movement is a part of this effort. Again, there is much information about this online. If you are curious what this is all about and want to see an example of this evolution in practice, take a walk on the green lakes trail. When you initially enter the green trail from the main lakes trail, you will see what looks like the vegetation on the way to Emerald City. It is a green carpet as far as the eye can see. You will think this is too good to be true, and you will be right. That green carpet with those pretty yellow flowers is an invasive plant native to Europe, northern Africa, western Asia and Siberia. The plant, called Lesser Celandine (Ranunculus ficaria) was imported as an ornamental plant for two suburban gardens in Cleveland, Ohio in the 1970’s. It escaped the confines of those yards and the rest is history. By emerging earlier in spring, before the native flowers that support the insects and birds of our ecosystem, Lesser Celandine manages to blanket forest floors and prevent the natives from emerging. Lesser Celandine is able to survive in all light, moisture and soil conditions which gives it an edge over the native plants. It is also able to divide and spread to form a thick mat, creating a monoculture. And this will give it the edge to continue to spread. Other invasive plants, largely from Asia or Europe, that are just starting to emerge on the green trail are shown below:

Garlic Mustard (Alliaria petiolata)

Japanese Knotweed (Reynoutria japonica)

Wineberry (Rubus phoenicolasius)

Angelica Tree (Aralia elata) (spiny thorns along trunk)

Mugwort (Artimisia vulgaris) If you see any of these plants in your yard, remove them and discard them in the trash, to prevent their further spread. SPRING PLANTING THOSE

SHADE-LOVING POLLINATOR PLANTS

____________________ By Gloria Cepin For those of you who have lost hope of ever growing plants in your shady yard or garden, do not give up! Not everyone has a sunny garden but thankfully we’ve found a few favorite native shade-loving plants that require very little maintenance and will come back year after year: Appalachian Jacob’s Ladder – prefer partial or dappled shade – lavender or white flowers

Christmas Ferns – require cool, moist, well-drained soil in shade

Coral Bells aka Heuchera Americana – can grow in full sun to full shade, as long as you water it

Celandine Poppy – yellow to orange flowers with lots of stamens in the center Wild Geranium – has beautiful small pale purple flowers. This is a great spreader irresistible to bees and butterflies. For a more extensive selection, see this list by Carolyn Summer, published by the Native Plant Center, which is an amazing resource!

https://www.sunywcc.edu/cms/wp-content/uploads/2012/09/Plants-for-Shade.pdf For a quick intro about Pollinator Pathways

https://tarrytownenvironmental.org/pollinator-pathways-101/ But to roll up your sleeves and dig in we recommend https://www.workman.com/products/natures-best-hope Sourcing native plants in Westchester is easy! Wild Gardens Nursery – a seasonal nursery open weekends in Croton on Hudson https://wildgardensnursery.com/opening-weekend

Rosedale Nurseries in Hawthorne – hours are 9-5, daily: https://rosedalenurseries.com/

Nature’s Cradle in Eastchester – hours are 8-6 Monday thru Saturday and 9-5 on Sundays: https://www.naturescradlenursery.com/

Valhalla Garden Center in Thornwood 7am-5pm daily

Plan It Wild – natural landscaper and native plant consultant https://www.planitwild.com/ TRADE YA:

GIVE AND TAKE, FOR YOU AND YOUR HOME

_____________________ Give and Take – Bring your good-condition, quality items to swap for something new! Reservation required. Sunday, May 16, 10am-2pm

Located outdoors at the Shames JCC 371 S Broadway, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Please be sure that your swap items are in good shape. We are looking for CLEAN items in good condition that someone else would really love. For Clothing, nothing too faded, no rips, tears, holes, or stains. No underwear or lingerie please. We are doing a textile recycling collection so feel free to bring those “unswappable” clothing, shoes & linen items in a SEPARATE bag for quick sorting at the event. For housewares, bring only working items in good condition. Nothing in need of repair please. Look out for a local repair café for those items! Space is limited, so please be sure to reserve your spot. Masks and social distancing required. Appointments will be made between 10 am – 2pm. Once those are full, we will start a waiting list. Email any questions to ftfvintage@hotmail.com

Reserve your time slot “Ticket” here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/150636013371 WHY NOT?

Tarrytown-Sleepy Hollow Mother’s Day Market

________________________ Don’t miss the TaSH first-ever Mother’s Day Market this Saturday, with a record-number of nearly 50 local vendors. TEAC will be there giving away free reusable produce bags (generously donated by Ecobags.com) and pollinator seeds — so please stop by! You’ll find the market down by the river in the Tarrytown Recreation Center lot. Below you’ll find a full preview of what you’ll find this Saturday which includes: Farm-fresh seasonal produce finds like rhubarb, ramps, asparagus, greens, mushrooms, and more.

Locally-crafted gift items like hand-thrown pottery, soaps, candles, jewelry, photography and knit goods.

Hand-cut farm-fresh Mother’s Day bouquets of spring flowers, potted plants and succulents and a large selection of herb and vegetable seedlings.

Specialty treats like artisan chocolates, vegan ice cream, unique baked goods selections and award-winning bakeries, including a variety of gluten-free options.

options. Heritage, sustainable and organic pasture-raised meat, cheese, poultry, eggs and fish (and oysters!)

Ready-to-enjoy prepared goods

Specialty sauces, jams, salsas, oils, vinegars, condiments and pickles.

Refreshing libations from specialty-blend coffees and tea to fresh-pressed juices, kombucha, hard cider, and seasonal spirits.

And more! The Market hours will be extended for this event from 9:30 – 1:30pm and there is ample parking nearby. KEEP IT CLEAN AND GREEN: Recycle Right: Dos and Don’ts ________________________ Do: Rinse empty cans, bottles, jars, containers

Sort everything. Separate paper/cardboard from glass, plastic, cans. Remove labels from jars and cans when possible.

Look for recycle #’s 1-7. If no #, the item is probably not recyclable

Place items in plastic tub or other medium sized bins

Recycle milk cartons and boxed beverage container with glass/metal/plastics. For bag-in-box wine, remove plastic lining and recycle with plastic bags/films at grocery store and recycle carton with cardboard.

Keep paper and cardboard dry

Recycle rinsed used aluminum foil Don’t: Don’t place items in plastic bags

Don’t place plastic, glass, cans in paper bags

Don’t include non-container like glass (drinking glasses, bowls, window panes, etc.)

Don’t include any styrofoam products or any kind (when if they have a recycling emblem), paper lined with plastic or teflon (hot cups), compostable plastics

Don’t put soiled napkins, pizza boxes or paper plates and recycling, they can be composted

Don’t put plastic bags or plastic films in curbside recycling (bring to Stop and Shop, Home Depot or your nearest dropout) Check out the Recyclopedia to look up specific items and print out this easy poster to keep on fridge or near recycling area. https://environment.westchestergov.com/images/stories/pdfs/RecycleRight5x7lpf.pdf KEEP THE MOWER IN THE GARAGE:

REMINDER: IT’S NO-MOW MAY!

____________________________________No Mow May is a movement that exists to help our fragile pollinators. The basic premise is to delay mowing for one month in early spring to allow pollinators, especially native bees, to find adequate food sources.This gives nectar bearing plants that are unable to bloom at shorter heights a chance to flower and provide nutrients to pollinators. The basic premise is to delay mowing for one month in early spring to allow pollinators, especially native bees, to find adequate food sources.This gives nectar bearing plants that are unable to bloom at shorter heights a chance to flower and provide nutrients to pollinators. By waiting a few weeks, plants have a chance to bloom, provide food and reseed for the next season. If they are sheared off before the seeds ripen we have lost another link in the biodiversity chain. For years many people have followed the unwritten rule that lawns should be mowed once a week. By spreading the word that later mowing can really help our local pollinators we hope to change this practice and help boost biodiversity in our community. If someone cannot commit to an entire lawn they can set aside a smaller area as a no mow zone Practice No-Mow May, and provide food for pollinators in early spring:

https://ronproject.com/no-mow-may-campaign/ #counteveryflower #nomowMay