May 13, 7:00PM: How Much Will Sea Levels Rise?

May 7, 2021

We wish all of you continuing good health. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are continuing with our scientific research efforts at Nevis Labs and are therefore very pleased to announce our upcoming Science-on-Hudson presentations via ZOOM.

Thu May 13, 2021, 7:00PM ET

*How Much Will Sea Level Rise?*

Assistant Professor Jacqueline Austermann, Columbia University Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory

With more than 200 million people living on the coast, sea level rise is a pressing issue for societies and cities around the globe. As temperatures continue to creep up we need to know – how much will sea level rise? In my research I try to understand how susceptible ice sheets are to warming and how melting ice sheet causes different amounts of sea level change from one location to the next.

In this talk I will describe what we know about current sea level change and why it varies across the globe. For example I will explain why sea level rises faster along the US East coast than most places around the world and why New York City will be affected more by Antarctic ice melt than by Greenland ice melt. To understand ice sheet sensitivity to warming I reconstruct sea level changes over thousands and millions of years, particularly during times when temperatures where naturally warmer than today. I will take you with me into the field (virtually!) to show you what these ancient shorelines look like and what we can learn from them about Earth’s future.

