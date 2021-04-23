May 1: Fair & Affordable Housing Virtual Expo

By Rick Pezzullo--- Sleepy Hollow author Rebecca Chianese will be launching her new novel Unspoken on Saturday, April 24 from...Read More
April 23, 2021
Neighborhood House Dedicates Tree for Board Member
April 22, 2021
Friends and family of Ann Phillips joined Neighborhood House Board members recently to celebrate the memory of their longest serving...Read More
Zollo Looking to Run for Tarrytown Mayor on Independent Line
April 22, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Longtime Village of Tarrytown Trustee Doug Zollo is trying to secure an independent line to run for...Read More
Broadway Re-Paving Scheduled For This Summer
April 22, 2021
Don’t say we didn’t warn you. Last December, we reported the New York State Department of Transportation’s plan to re-pave...Read More
COVID Update: Now Comes The Hard Part
April 22, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Governor Andrew Cuomo is plowing ahead with his program to vaccinate any and all New Yorkers 16...Read More
Jacob Burns Film Center Set to Reopen April 30
April 21, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville is set to reopen on Friday, April 30. Tickets for...Read More
Spring Craft Show Returns to Lyndhurst April 30th thru May 2
April 21, 2021
By Linda Viertel— The much-awaited Spring Craft Show will return to Lyndhurst’s greenhouse grounds right at the height of the...Read More
Jazz Forum Club Reopens May 28; Free Summer Jazz Returns To The Rivertowns
April 21, 2021
This article is the third in a series about the return of live performance art to the rivertowns. By Brianna...Read More
Dows Lane Second Grader Honored
April 20, 2021
Dows Lane Elementary School second grader Hanani Lubin was awarded the New York State Office of the Attorney General Triple...Read More
Westchester Tennis Ladder Brings Love of the Game to New Heights
April 20, 2021
By Shana Liebman– Game Set Match! The Westchester Tennis Ladder, which launched last summer with approximately 60 members, is gearing...Read More