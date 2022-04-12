April 11, 2022

Max Zai Guerrero, 31 of Tarrytown passed away suddenly on April 5, 2022.

Max was the son of Robert M. Guerrero and Ethel Zai. Max was born and raised in New York City. He spent his younger years in the theatre, participating for 2 years in Madame Butterfly at Lincoln Center. He then moved to Westchester where he spent his teen and adult years. He attended Hastings High School and was a very bright student. He attended Cortland University, earning his degree in liberal arts. He then went on to obtain his Real Estate License.

Max loved sports, playing baseball for many of his junior years. He was a Yankees and Jets fan, like his dad. He had a very strong bond with his mom and his dad. Max was a devoted son and friend. He loved deeply and was a compassionate, empathetic and inclusive person, always making everyone feel welcomed. He was a logical thinker who was often sought out by his peers for solid advice. Inspired by his grandmother’s volunteer work, he was driven to help others, donating his time at the Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown.

Max looked forward to a successful career, with a family in his future.Max’s bright star was extinguished too soon. Max is survived by his mother Ethel Zai, brother James, father Robert M. Guerrero and step-mother Marie. He was predeceased by his brother Robert and his step-father Quentin.