Mavis Cain Inducted into Westchester’s Senior Hall of Fame

December 8, 2020

By Linda Viertel –

Mavis Cain, Dobbs Ferry resident and President of the Friends of the Old Croton Aqueduct (FOCA) since 2000, was inducted into Westchester’s Senior Hall of Fame on Friday, December 4, when Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo also declared December 4th “Mavis Cain Day.” She has devoted the last 26 years of her life to preserving, enhancing and daylighting multiple sections of the OCA and was instrumental in raising funds and over-seeing the restoration of The Keeper’s House in Dobbs Ferry. The Friends, a volunteer organization, works to raise awareness of the Aqueduct and trail “and to secure the resources that will enable this historic greenway to remain unspoiled in perpetuity,” the OCA website states.

Mavis has helped to ensure that OCA guides and trail maps are up to date, is instrumental in fielding any reports of damage on the trail, organizes invasive species removal, conducts guided tours, and writes her ongoing blog, as well as guiding trail walks for the OCA’s Trails and Tunnels program. She has worked tirelessly with the New York State office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to post wayfaring signs and restore the Bronx High Bridge, ensures ongoing partnerships with schools and other organizations in hosting trail clean-ups and helps sponsor educational talks at The Keeper’s House, where the Friends has installed a permanent exhibit on the history of the OCA.

New York State Senate majority leader, Andrea Stewart Cousins, celebrated the OCA’s 175th anniversary with a proclamation in recognition of the Old Croton Aqueduct stating: “ …..the Aqueduct has linked communities and historic sites along the lower Hudson River…. and is a major financial advantage to every village it passes through.”

Residents of the rivertowns and visitors to our Hudson Valley region owe a debt of gratitude to Mavis for her passionate devotion to our region’s section of the Old Croton Aqueduct as a continuing community source of well-preserved recreation, historical significance and environmental enhancement.