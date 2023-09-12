Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent
Dobbs Ferry News
School News
Sleepy Hollow News

Masters Senior Chosen for National Debate Team

• Bookmarks: 6

Alexa Murphy
September 12, 2023

By Aurora Horn–

Talk about multitalented! Alexa Murphy, Sleepy Hollow resident and current senior at The Masters School, in addition to being Youth Poet Laureate of Westchester County, has also been named to the USA Debate Team in World Debate. Of the 12 high schoolers on the team, Murphy is the only one from New York.

Sponsor
Work for The Hud Indy

Murphy applied to be on this team in June and learned that she was a part of it in August. According to Murphy, a lot of people in the debate circle have known about the national team since elementary or middle school. “The team is kind of like debate folklore, in a way,” she said. “We get a slice of federal funding, we get to travel for free, it’s just this really, really big deal because you’re the people that represent the country in terms of speech and debate as a whole.”

“I got into [the national debate team] because I was at a debate tournament two years ago over the summer at Cornell,” Murphy said. “I won, and after one of the semi-final rounds, one of the people that judged approached me thinking I did a really great job and that they were really interested in me, and that they wanted to have me on the USA development team.”

The USA development team is similar to the USA debate team, but its purpose is to get debate to more schools and develop people to apply for the national debate team. After being a part of the development team for all of her junior year, Murphy applied for the USA debate team at the end of the year.

Murphy started debating when she was younger. “My mom enrolled me in speech and debate classes as a way of getting me out of my shell,” Murphy said. “It was always just a very casual thing for me in elementary and middle school. I was never competing on major circuits. But when I came to Masters, I really wanted the opportunity to compete and learn a lot more about debate, and so I started on the team here.”

One of the most valuable skills she learned from debate is the ability to argue. “It’s one of the most important skills that you can have,” she said. “It requires not just speaking aggressively, but genuine understanding and empathy for other people.”
Perhaps a few politicians could use some of those skills.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
Masters Senior Chosen for National Debate Team

Masters Senior Chosen for National Debate Team

September 12, 2023
By Aurora Horn-- Talk about multitalented! Alexa Murphy, Sleepy Hollow resident and current senior at The Masters School, in addition...
Read More
The Terrible Ties Between Guns and Suicide

The Terrible Ties Between Guns and Suicide

September 11, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- Adriana Pentz thinks about and talks about her brother Luc a lot—not just because Luc passed away,...
Read More
Presence vs. Pumpkin Spice

Presence vs. Pumpkin Spice

September 11, 2023
PRESENCE VS. PUMPKIN SPICE: How do we stay in the moment if we can't even stick to a season? By Krista Madsen–...
Read More
Lighthouse Swimmers Raise the Stakes in Charity Event

Lighthouse Swimmers Raise the Stakes in Charity Event

September 10, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- A parade of thunderstorms over the previous two days had organizers of the second annual Lighthouse Swim...
Read More
Solemn 9/11 Memorial Ceremony Held at Patriots Park

Solemn 9/11 Memorial Ceremony Held at Patriots Park

September 10, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow fire departments held a solemn memorial ceremony at Patriots Park Sunday morning...
Read More
Southbound Bridge Is Open Again

Southbound Bridge Is Open Again

September 9, 2023
TRAVEL ADVISORY: SOUTHBOUND THRUWAY (I-87/I-287) IN ROCKLAND COUNTY HAS REOPENED FOLLOWING EMERGENCY BRIDGE REPAIRS All Southbound Lanes South of Exit...
Read More
Endurance Swimmer’s Journey Down the Hudson Nears New York Harbor Finish Line

Endurance Swimmer’s Journey Down the Hudson Nears New York Harbor Finish Line

September 9, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh was on the final stretch of his 315-mile aquatic journey down the...
Read More
Southbound Traffic on the Cuomo Bridge Shuts Down Friday Night

Southbound Traffic on the Cuomo Bridge Shuts Down Friday Night

September 8, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Driving From Rockland To Westchester this weekend? Can’t Get There From Here. The southbound lanes of the...
Read More
Knicks Help Refurbish Basketball Court at Children’s Village

Knicks Help Refurbish Basketball Court at Children’s Village

September 8, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo----  The New York Knicks, the Garden of Dreams Foundation and the NBA teamed up to refurbish an...
Read More
Second-Year Coach Striving to Bring Stability to Hackley

Second-Year Coach Striving to Bring Stability to Hackley

September 7, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- No matter the level, successful football programs have stability. That is exactly what second-year coach Joe McDermott...
Read More
6 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
30 views
bookmark icon