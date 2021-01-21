Masters School Community Gives Helping Hand to Security Guard Stricken with COVID-19

January 21, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Masters School community and family friends have come to the aid of a beloved school security guard who has been hospitalized since the day after Christmas with COVID-19.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by friend Dana Goin earlier this week has raised more than $31,000 from 360 donors for Panton Adams, who is on a ventilator in serious but stable condition in a critical care COVID unit.

“Panton has been a force for good in his community, touching the lives of everyone he meets, and his friends, family, colleagues, students and their families want to be there for him in his time of need,” Goin stated. “Panton is a beloved husband, father of two girls, and colleague who has dedicated his career to taking care of others. He is also a man of faith, and the family asks that we keep him in our hearts and in our prayers.”

Goin noted families and staff at the Dobbs Ferry private school have generously and lovingly responded to Adams’ cause.

“The community, particularly the Masters’ community, has stepped forward quickly in an overwhelming, powerful and united show of generosity and support for Panton Adams, and the messages we have received have been united in their theme,” Goin stated. “Panton’s wife, Crecencia, sends her gratitude and love to all who have reached out to her.”

With Adams expected to be hospitalized for an extended period of time, Goin stated all the funds raised would be given to the family to deal with medical costs.

“We have started this fund to help the Adams family manage the financial implications of Panton’s illness. The physical, emotional, and financial cost of COVID-19 is extraordinary, and it is our hope to help ease the family’s burden so they can focus on both Panton’s healing and the family’s overall well-being,” she stated.

To view the GoFundMe page, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/gfm/love-and-support-for-Panton-and-family.

