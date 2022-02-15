Community News

Masters Junior Combats Food Insecurity

Schiciano (center in light-colored t-shirt) with fellow volunteers
February 15, 2022

By Aurora Horn–

These days especially, it seems, there are more and more people who don’t know where their next meal will come from. Some react to this news by shaking their heads and frowning, before going back to whatever they were doing. Not Hanna Schiciano, a junior at The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry. Working with the local charity, Feeding Westchester, she has raised over $12,000 in the fight against hunger.

Her fundraising is not Schiciano’s first involvement with Feeding Westchester. “Every year I would help out at my temple’s holiday meal preparations during the holidays, like Thanksgiving and Christmas, and that’s really where it all began,” she said. “But really, during the summer of 2020, the social action chair at my temple needed volunteers for a food distribution in Mount Kisco, a drive-through food distribution for families in need in Westchester, and it was during that time, seeing all those cars line up, hundreds and hundreds of cars come through that drive-through and packing their trunks with groceries, it just really hit me in that moment.

“Being there and seeing the amount of people that came through that day,” she recalls, “it just really hit me, and that was where my interest in wanting to help people who are hungry in my community all began.”

That is also not where Schiciano’s work ends; she volunteers regularly at the Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry, and she founded the Feeding Westchester as a Masters School club. The club, co-led by Schiciano and classmate Maddy Israel, hosts monthly trips to the Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry. In addition to that, on Wednesday, February 16th at 3:45 p.m., the members of the club plan to pack 500 breakfast bags for children in need. “It makes me so happy that there are so many people in our community who also want to make a difference,” Schiciano said. “There is no vaccine to alleviate hunger. By packing these bags we will be able to support a lot of kids in need and help them be not hungry because that’s something that nobody should have to face.” Those wishing to support Feeding Westchester can find their website at this link.

