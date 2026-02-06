Masters Boys B-Ball Winning “Together”

February 6, 2026

By Tom Pedulla–

The Masters School is building something special in boys’ basketball under head coach Joey Kuhl. The only question is how special.

The Panthers, who lost in the semifinals of the Fairchester Athletic Association playoffs each of the last two years, appear to have everything they need to break through this season after sweeping 13 of their first 16 games. “It’s a very talented group,” said Kuhl, in his fourth season. “We have a lot of guys who can step up and contribute in a lot of ways.”

The program’s strength stems from the number of players who have bought into the team concept. In a video clip that appears on the school’s website, players shout “together” when they break a huddle. They mean it. Six players average at least eight points per game: Damian Mojica, Omari Levy, Luc Brongniart, Hudson Rodriguez, Jake Toomer and Noah Ferguson. “We have a lot of people who can do a lot of things. There are a lot of people who accept their roles,” said Levy, a senior captain and a guard who averages 14 points per game. “Everyone wants to win.”

Fellow senior Hudson Rodriguez delights in the team chemistry. “We’re very unselfish. We’re all close on and off the court,” he said. “It’s really helped us.”

Levy leads by example. He continues to grow his game since last season, when he was honored as a first-team All-Fairchester Athletic Association performer. While he is a prolific scorer, he sets the tone defensively. “He guards the best opponent every night,” Kuhl noted. “He’s a great defender who leads us in steals and deflections.”

Brongniart, who recently committed to Division 3 Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., provides a commanding presence inside. He is hard to stop around the rim and he also can step outside to drain three-pointers. Senior Jake Raab provides a spark when needed. “He does all the little things. He makes all the hustle plays,” said Kuhl.

A strong senior class is complemented by a core of underclassmen who play as if they are much older. Six-foot seven sophomore forward Damian Mojica already has stamped himself as a college prospect in averaging 15 points and eight rebounds per game.

Ferguson, a 6′ 5″ sophomore guard, brings energy on both ends of the court and is a dangerous three-point shooter, connecting on a sizzling 40 percent from beyond the arc. Freshman point guard Jake Toomer looks to have a bright future. He is making steady progress in his first year.

The Panthers have made dramatic improvement since last year’s 8-13 record. “This year has really built off some of the struggles of last season,” Kuhl said. “We have eight seniors who lead and provide. It’s just a really good culture.” Part of that culture is to shine academically. In the most recent marking period, only one player received a grade as low as “C.”

Kuhl was an aide to Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino when Pitino led Iona University’s program. After inheriting a three-win team at Masters, he prides himself on the “unselfish culture” that now exists.

Brongniart said the Panthers are doing everything they can to turn last year’s heartbreaking 52-50 loss to Brunswick in the semifinals of the Fairchester Athletic Association into something positive by using it for motivation. “Coming into this year, there are more people who have their eye on the prize, to create a legacy for the school, for themselves, and for each other, most importantly,” Brongniart said.

Whatever the future holds, the Panthers will do it together.

