Obituaries

Masaru Niimura

October 28, 2022

Masaru Niimura of Ardsley, NY, passed away at age 59, in his home filled with family and friends at the conclusion of his battle with pancreatic cancer.

 

Masaru was born in Tokyo and graduated from Meiji University where he studied Political Science and Economics. He journeyed to the United States in 1989 and was a Communications Manager for Nichimen America. In 1994, he founded Multinet International Inc. and passionately served as its President until his passing.

 

He was a true Renaissance man that loved cooking, motorcycles, gadgets, camping, carpentry and especially watching Taiga play baseball. Above all, Masaru enjoyed time with his family and many close friends. He will be dearly missed.

Masaru is mourned by his loving wife Melina P. Niimura; and his beloved children Taiga, Mai, and Aili.

 

Family and friends will be received at the Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, 64 Ashford Ave, Dobbs Ferry on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 25-26, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home.

