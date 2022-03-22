Mary Jane D’Arrigo 1926-2022 “A Most Unforgetable Woman”

March 21, 2022



It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Mary Jane D’Arrigo. She passed on March 9, 2022, after a long, healthy, happy life, just eighteen days before her 96th

birthday. Her loving husband, Steve D’Arrigo predeceased her in 2003. She was very unique and much loved by her family and friends.

One never had to wonder what Mary Jane (MJ) was thinking, as she was outspoken on many subjects. However, she always took the time to acknowledge the good in someone or something. She was a very positve person with a most grateful attitude. Whenever she was asked how she was doing, she would reply, “Tip top.”

She never complained. She was also very strong willed and fiercely independent until the end. MJ was happiest working in her garden and baking in the kitchen she commanded for 69 years. Her desserts were legendary. She shared those delicious treats with her family and friends, and anyone lucky enough to get a surprise batch of cookies, breads, or pie, all made from scratch. Her love of Irvington was reflected in her daily walks up Main Street, as well as the annual spreading of wood chips on the path from Half Moon Lane to the Ardsley train station, by hand, for over 50 years. She rarely missed an Irvington Veteran or Memorial Day celebration, as she was very appreciative of those who served our nation, including her husband. We would be remiss if we didn’t mention her pride in Irvington sports. She was a dedicated fan for decades. Many may remember her pacing the sidelines of the Irvington football field with herbulldogs, named “Irv One” and “Irv Two.”MJ’s love of Irvington was second only to her love of family. In her opinion, “family is everything.” And we certainly loved her back. She was an inspiration to her six children, eighteen grandchildren, and six great grandchildren, She oKen said, “the Queen of England doesn’t have it any better than me!”The family will be having a Celebration of Life at a future date. Those wishing to make a charitable donation in her honor, an appropriate place to start is your favorite Irvington organization, keeping her memory alive.On behalf of Mary Jane, we would like to thank the Irvington community for being the beautiful, peaceful place she fondly called home.

–MJ’s family and friends