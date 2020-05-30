Mary Caruso

Mary Lucy Caruso, a life-long resident of the rivertowns, died May 24. She was 67.

Born on May 15, 1953 in Dobbs Ferry, Mary and her family moved to Hastings when she was a young girl. After graduating Hastings High School, she received her Associate Degree from Elizabeth Seton College and her Bachelor of Arts in Business/Commerce from Pace University.

In the early 1980s she ran a coffee business at the Dobbs Ferry Train Station. She would set up for the morning rush and then take the train into New York City to her job as a Senior Programmer Analyst at Sony Music. During her career in systems analysis, she worked for Kraft Foods, TIAA-CREF, and PepsiCo. Most recently she worked as a Team Member at JoAnn-Fabric & Crafts.

It was her love of reading and interest in quilting that brought Ms. Caruso much happiness at the Dobbs Ferry Library. In 2003, she became the vice president of the Friends of the Library and in 2005, was elected as the President of the Friends of the Library. During her time as president, the Library Endowment was established, which continues today. She was a member on the Friends of the Library Quilting Committee for several years and the quilting group at the Dobbs Ferry Historical Society.

She loved dogs and adopted her dog, Sadie, from the North Shore Animal League. Mary and Sadie were often seen walking on the Croton Aqueduct.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lucy Cocciardi. She is survived by her sister Connie Cocciardi Bannon, brother-in-law James W. Bannon, Jr., and her nephew and niece, Jason and Colleen Bannon.