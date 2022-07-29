Marty J. Thornton

July 28, 2022

Martin J. Thornton of Tarrytown, NY, passed away Tuesday July 19, 2022, in Sleepy Hollow, NY

at the age of 58. He was born August 11, 1963, in Tarrytown, NY, son of the late Martin and Sylvia (Grant) Thornton. After graduating High School, he served in the United States Marine Corps and worked for the Town of Greenburgh. He married his lovely wife Diana Uribe in August of 2012 at the Double Tree.

Marty was a caring father and a great friend to many. He enjoyed going to the movies, fishing, attending many New York Yankee games with his family, and having a nice cold margarita at his favorite Mexican restaurant.

Besides his wife Diana, Marty is survived by his sons Tyler and Christian .

Thornton, sisters Patty, Cookie, and late sister Libby. He is also survived by his sister in law Gloria brother in law Eddie and Jimmy. Friends Justin, Frankie, TC, Tony and Johnny, Tia Coco. Nieces and Nephews Shanda, Patia, Netta, Mariah, Violet, Corina, James, Johnny, Nicolas, Stephen, Andrew, Galo, and Xavier.

Calling hours will be held Monday July 25, 2022 from 2-4pm and 6-9pm

At Dwyer & Michaels Funeral Home 90 N Broadway Tarrytown, NY.

Contributions in Marty’s memory may be made to Tyler and Christian Thornton for a collage fund

