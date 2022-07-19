Obituaries Martin G. Synan Published 15 hours ago15h ago • Bookmarks: 7 July 19, 2022 Martin G. Synan, 87, a resident of Irvington since 1978, passed away on July 16, 2022. Born and raised in Yonkers, he was the son of the late Martin and Margaret Sinon. Martin’s parents were born in Ireland and taught him from an early age the importance of faith and family. He attended Yonkers High School and graduated from lona College in 1957 with a degree in accounting. Martin proudly served in the National Guard during the Cold War. He married his beloved Patricia Smith on February 22, 1970. Martin worked as an Accountant until his retirement, a career that he enjoyed and took a great deal of pride in. He also was very fond of working in his yard and discussing current events. Martin was devout to his religious faith and was an active parishioner at Immaculate Conception Church in Irvington. His true passion was for his family; he was a devoted husband, loving father, dear brother and cherished uncle. Martin will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife Patricia, who Martin lovingly took care of these past few years, daughter Kathleen Synan, sister Mary Sinon and by his nephews Alden and Eric Witte. He was predeceased by his sister Elizabeth Smith, sister-in-law Priscilla Witte, niece Lory Ginty and great nephew Sean Ginty. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in Martin’s name to: Blessed Sacrament Monastery 86 Dromore Road Scarsdale. NY 10583-1706 Read or leave a comment on this story...Help Keep Journalism Independent Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...Advertisement Community News Kidsave: An Adoption Tryout July 19, 2022 By Aurora Horn— Rebecca Heck, who lives in Sleepy Hollow, is hosting a young girl named Violet. Violet is from... Read More Community News Tarrytown News Top News Tarrytown Adds Four New Officers–All Home Grown July 15, 2022 This week, the Tarrytown Police Department welcomed four new officers who were sworn in by Mayor Brown at a special... Read More Environmental News Tarrytown News Green Landscaping:Village Gets More Electrified July 15, 2022 By Dean Gallea Tarrytown has received a $5000 grant from NYSERDA’s Clean Energy Communities program, an incentive program for municipalities... Read More Rivertowns Sports Top News After Round One of The (British) Open, Sleepy Hollow’s Cameron Young Led the Field July 14, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Longtime members of Sleepy Hollow Country Club can remember the boy Cameron Young out on the course,... Read More Rivertowns Sports Patriots FC: In It to Win It at the National Level July 14, 2022 By Tom Pedulla-- Irvington’s Michael Friedlander began nurturing a dream 11 years ago. He would start a girls’ youth soccer... Read More Health News Top News COVID Counts Are Up Again. Does Anybody Care? July 13, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- The Town of Greenburgh has announced that all visitors, including attendees at Town Council meetings, are required... Read More Arts & Entertainment Irvington Shakespeare Company’s Free Outdoor Festival To Serenade the Rivertowns, July 15-31 July 12, 2022 By Paula Romanow Etzel— “This bud of love by summer’s ripening breath may prove a beauteous flower when next we... Read More Health News Sleepy Hollow News Phelps Director Honored for Excellence in Hyperbaric Medicine July 12, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- A physician at Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow has been recognized for his work in the field... Read More Local Charities Children’s Village: A Haven for Kids Who Need One July 11, 2022 The Children’s Village (CV) founded its 180-acre residential campus in Dobbs Ferry in 1901, and today it is a nationally... Read More Environmental News County Weighs Bid for Disputed Pocantico Lake Property July 10, 2022 By Jeff Wilson-- Members of Save Pocantico Lake (SPL), the grassroots organization vehemently opposed to the proposed construction of... Read More 7 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint