Obituaries

Martin G. Synan

July 19, 2022

Martin G. Synan, 87, a resident of Irvington since 1978, passed away on July 16, 2022. Born and raised in Yonkers, he was the son of the late Martin and Margaret Sinon. Martin’s parents were born in Ireland and taught him from an early age the importance of faith and family. He attended Yonkers High School and graduated from lona College in 1957 with a degree in accounting. Martin proudly served in the National Guard during the Cold War. He married his beloved Patricia Smith on February 22, 1970. Martin worked as an Accountant until his retirement, a career that he enjoyed and took a great deal of pride in. He also was very fond of working in his yard and discussing current events. Martin was devout to his religious faith and was an active parishioner at Immaculate Conception Church in Irvington. His true passion was for his family; he was a devoted husband, loving father, dear brother and cherished uncle. Martin will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife Patricia, who Martin lovingly took care of these past few years, daughter Kathleen Synan, sister Mary Sinon and by his nephews Alden and Eric Witte. He was predeceased by his sister Elizabeth Smith, sister-in-law Priscilla Witte, niece Lory Ginty and great nephew Sean Ginty.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in Martin’s name to:

Blessed Sacrament Monastery
86 Dromore Road
Scarsdale. NY 10583-1706

