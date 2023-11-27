November 27, 2023
“No Shave November” Raises Cancer Research Money in Honor of the Late Detective Dave Walsh
November 27, 2023
Some Irvington police officers were looking a little scruffy during the month of November. Others looked rather dashing. By month’s...Read More
Marry a Character
November 27, 2023
MARRY A CHARACTER: Exploring Fictosexuality in a Lonely Trilogy By Krista Madsen– Anyone on a dating app these days can tell you...Read More
Only the Lonely
November 24, 2023
ONLY THE LONELY: The epidemic and the ambassador By Krista Madsen– Dr. Ruth Westheimer, cute and candid sex therapist many of us...Read More
Community Food Pantry Helps Residents in Need Year-Round
November 21, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Two weeks before Thanksgiving, 410 families received a robust bag of groceries and a $20 gift certificate...Read More
Racing Day In The Rivertowns
November 19, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Blessed with a crisp, clear Autumn day, the annual pre-Thanksgiving Turkey Trot races in Tarrytown and Irvington...Read More
Mt. Pleasant Grapples With Sleepy Hollow Voting Rights Charge
November 19, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- The public seating area at a hearing held on Thursday, November 16 before the Mt. Pleasant Town...Read More
Barge Ban in Hudson Hailed by Community Leaders
November 17, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The U.S. Coast Guard’s decision this week not to allow barges to anchor anywhere north of the...Read More
A New Place In Dobbs To Work—Or Just Hang Out
November 16, 2023
By Jeff Wilson-- Parents joined their children on November 14 outside 123 Main Street in Dobbs Ferry for a ribbon-cutting...Read More
Medicare Program @ Warner Library this Saturday
November 16, 2023
Demystifying Medicare Saturday, November 18, 10:30am-1:30pm Pre-registration requested at (914) 231-3236. Demystifying Medicare is perfect for anyone trying to navigate...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 November Mid-Month Programs Update
November 16, 2023
November 2023 Mid-Month Programs Update LIBRARY CLOSINGS THIS MONTH: The Library will close at 5pm on Wednesday November 22nd and will...Read More
