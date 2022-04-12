April 11, 2022

Marlon Arrevillaga, of Tarrytown, New York, Marlon passed away on March 21, 2022, early in the morning.

Marlon was a 5-year-old boy who was energetic and gave his family a reason to smile. He was known as the Marlon Boy as he played music with his phone throughout the house. Marlon was the youngest and the only brother that his older sister Nadylee. On December 5th, 2016, Marlon was born with a respiratory condition that did not allow him to breathe through his nose. Last week, March 16th, our beloved Marlon had surgery to alleviate his difficulties breathing. After a couple of days, Marlon was supposed to have a full recovery. However, that was not to be. Our little angel is now dancing in heaven and looking over his parents, sister, family and friends.

We all know these are challenging times we’re living in as we are still living in a pandemic that has left economic struggles for many. Marlon’s parents, Alfida Hilario and Alex Arrevillaga, are among those who have struggled financially. Alfida dedicated her time to taking care of Marlon as he always had doctor’s appointments and other medical concerns she had to attend to.

