Mario DiFelice, 91

April 5, 2021

Mario DiFelice, a longtime resident of Sleepy Hollow, died April 1. He was 91.

He was born in Castel di Ieri Italy on May 13, 1929 to Carmine and Anna DiFelice. At the age of seven, he immigrated to the United States, arriving at Ellis Island, NY. He attended St. Teresa’s Catholic School through eighth grade and graduated from North Tarrytown High School.

In 1948, Mr. DiFelice joined the United States Navy where he served during the Korean War on three U.S. Aircraft carriers. After his discharge in 1952, he joined the Village of North Tarrytown police department where he served until his retirement in 1977. For the next 16 years, he served as the Clerk of Court for the Village of Irvington.

Mr. DiFelice devoted his life to his family as well as to public service. He served as the President of the Police Benevolent Association of Westchester County. He was the Deputy Mayor and Trustee for the Town of Sleepy Hollow, President of the Senior Citizens Club, charter member of the North Tarrytown Volunteer Ambulance Corps, a life active member of the Pocantico Hook and Ladder Company, a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Italia 2000 Club, Boy Scout leader, the Dad’s Club of North Tarrytown and a Eucharistic minister at Saint Teresa of Avila Church.

He is survived by his wife, Elinor Glendenning DiFelice, three children, Michael DiFelice of Buchanan, Mario DiFelice Jr.(Heather) of Saint Helena Island, SC, and Michelle DiFelice Feliz(Albert) of Mamaroneck; two grandchildren, Catie DiFelice of El Paso, TX and Demi Sierra Carrero of Lawrence, MA; his great-granddaughter Payton Tapia; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Leda Galella.

