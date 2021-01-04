Marilyn Bender, 75

January 4, 2021
Marilyn Bender, a longtime resident of Dobbs Ferry, died January 2, 2021 at Phelps Memorial Hospital of complications arising from cancer. She was 75.
She was born July 25, 1945 in Brooklyn, to Harold and Helen (Spiegel) Halperin. She was a graduate of Brooklyn Friends School and the University of Pennsylvania. She was a resident of Dobbs Ferry for more than 40 years and served for many years as secretary to the Committee on Special Education in the Dobbs Ferry school system.
She was a docent at the Hudson River Museum, and worked for several years as a volunteer researcher at the New York Historical Society. She was an enthusiastic reader of history (in which she majored at college), and she was an accomplished knitter. She knitted many blankets, sweaters, and other garments for Project Linus and for the children and grandchildren of dozens of relatives and friends.
She is survived by her husband of more than 50 years, David, her two sons Roger and Douglas (and wife Sarah Smelin), her grandson Mason, her nephew Clifford Karp, and her niece Deborah Hirschmann.
