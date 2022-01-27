Obituaries

Marie O’Malley

January 26, 2022

Sr. Marie (Sr. St. Clement) O’Malley (92) died Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Marymount Convent, Tarrytown NY.  Born in New York, NY, to Andre and Norah O’Malley and had been a member of the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary for 72 years.        

Taught at Marymount School of New York; St. Bridget’s School and Marymount School in Richmond, VA; at the Academy of the Sacred Heart of Mary, Park Terrace, Manhattan, NY; Sacred Heart of Mary High School, Montebello, CA; Corvallis High School, Studio City, CA;

Mother Butler Memorial High School, Bronx, NY; St. Michael’s Academy, Manhattan, NY; and St. Anne’s School, Garden City, NY.

  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry

Served in the RSHM Provincial Finance Office; in the office of Mother Butler Memorial High School, Bronx, NY; Cathedral High School, NYC; and the Archdiocese of New York Vicar for Religious. Coordinator of St. Anthony’s Center, Manhattan, NY.

Certified as a hospital chaplain by the National Association of Catholic Chaplains, ministered at Methodist Hospital, Brooklyn, NY, and Good Samaritan Hospital, West Islip, NY, and with the Dominican Sisters, Hampton Bays, NY, visiting patients in their homes. Spiritual director at Joshua’s Place, Southampton, NY.

Survived by brother Andrew Patrick O’Malley, niece Marianne Soucy, nephew Patrick O’Malley and by the members of her religious community.

Services at Marymount Convent, Tarrytown, NY. Vigil Service Thursday, January 27, 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, January 28, 10:30 am. Burial Mount Calvary Cemetery, White Plains.    Due to Covid restrictions, attendance is reserved for RSHM only                                                   

We invite you to join us for the live-streamed Vigil Service and Mass on our website (www.rshm-east.org) or facebook page (www.facebook.com/ReligiousoftheSacredHeartofMaryEAP ), where it will be archived.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in her name may be made to Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary, 50 Wilson Park Drive, Tarrytown, NY, 10591.

