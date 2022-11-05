November 5, 2022

Marie Carol Cecere, a lifelong resident of Irvington, NY, passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the age of 86.

Marie Carol was born on July 12, 1936 in Dobbs Ferry, NY to the late George and Jessie (Fischel) Kraus. On January 16, 1956, she married the love of her life, James, and together they started a family. Marie Carol and James shared a love for the ocean and the beach, and would often spend weekends with family at their beach home in Wildwood Crest, NJ.

Marie Carol spent many years working at AT&T before retiring in 1990. After retiring, she dedicated her life to her family. She was a staple in the Village of Irvington, exclusively shopped on Main Street and was a loyal patron of many businesses in the Village. She was known around the Village as Mrs. C and could often be found enjoying an ice cream on a Main Street bench. In 2021, Marie Carol was recognized as an Irvington Legacy by the Irvington Historical Society.

Advertisement



Marie Carol was predeceased by her husband, James T. Cecere in 2012, her father, George, and her mother, Jessie. She is survived by her three children, James, Carol Ann (Eliseo), and Thomas (Tammie), Marie Carol also leaves behind three grandchildren, Lauren, Luke and James. Marie Carol is also survived by her brother, Kenneth (Vera), as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed, was known and loved by many, and left a lasting impression on everyone she interacted with.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home in Dobbs Ferry, NY from 3:00PM – 7:00PM. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home in Dobbs Ferry, NY at 10:30AM.