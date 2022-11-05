Advertisement
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Shrinkwrap
Obituaries

Marie Carol Cecere

• Bookmarks: 2

Marie Carol Cecere (photo by Edna Kornberg)
November 5, 2022

Marie Carol Cecere, a lifelong resident of Irvington, NY, passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the age of 86.

Marie Carol was born on July 12, 1936 in Dobbs Ferry, NY to the late George and Jessie (Fischel) Kraus. On January 16, 1956, she married the love of her life, James, and together they started a family. Marie Carol and James shared a love for the ocean and the beach, and would often spend weekends with family at their beach home in Wildwood Crest, NJ.

Marie Carol spent many years working at AT&T before retiring in 1990. After retiring, she dedicated her life to her family. She was a staple in the Village of Irvington, exclusively shopped on Main Street and was a loyal patron of many businesses in the Village. She was known around the Village as Mrs. C and could often be found enjoying an ice cream on a Main Street bench. In 2021, Marie Carol was recognized as an Irvington Legacy by the Irvington Historical Society.

Advertisement
  • Donate to The Hud Indy - Matching Grant

Marie Carol was predeceased by her husband, James T. Cecere in 2012, her father, George, and her mother, Jessie. She is survived by her three children, James, Carol Ann (Eliseo), and Thomas (Tammie), Marie Carol also leaves behind three grandchildren, Lauren, Luke and James. Marie Carol is also survived by her brother, Kenneth (Vera), as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed, was known and loved by many, and left a lasting impression on everyone she interacted with.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home in Dobbs Ferry, NY from 3:00PM – 7:00PM. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home in Dobbs Ferry, NY at 10:30AM.

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Joan Osborne Returns to ‘Favorite Venue’ – The Tarrytown Music Hall

Joan Osborne Returns to ‘Favorite Venue’ – The Tarrytown Music Hall

November 3, 2022
By W.B. King— Looking up from a pew in the church her family attended in Anchorage, Kentucky, a young Joan...
Read More
Taste Local: A Rivertown Restaurant Crawl

Taste Local: A Rivertown Restaurant Crawl

November 3, 2022
By Shana Liebman-- The first Rivertown restaurant “crawl” is happening this weekend. Taste Local, on Saturday, November 5, is a...
Read More
Riverfront Promenade at Edge-on-Hudson Now Open to the Public

Riverfront Promenade at Edge-on-Hudson Now Open to the Public

November 2, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— A significant piece of the 100-acre Edge-on-Hudson mosaic fell into place on Halloween day, as officials led...
Read More
Debate Continues Over Irvington Football Team 9/11 Flag Tribute

Debate Continues Over Irvington Football Team 9/11 Flag Tribute

November 1, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- It’s been more than seven weeks since the Irvington High School varsity football team ran onto the...
Read More
It’s Baaack!! Tarrytown’s Halloween Parade Reaches New Heights

It’s Baaack!! Tarrytown’s Halloween Parade Reaches New Heights

November 1, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- After two barren, pandemic-shrouded years, Tarrytown’s annual Halloween Parade returned in fantastic, if frightening form. There were...
Read More
Multi-Agency Task Force Brings Down Burglary Ring Targeting Asian-Americans

Multi-Agency Task Force Brings Down Burglary Ring Targeting Asian-Americans

October 30, 2022
By Jeff Wilson-- It took more than one police department to catch these crooks – a lot more. Teamwork is...
Read More
Irvington High School History Teacher’s Essay Published in Scholarly Collection

Irvington High School History Teacher’s Essay Published in Scholarly Collection

October 27, 2022
Dr. Erik Weiselberg, Village of Irvington historian, principal historian of Revolutionary Westchester 250 and a social studies teacher at Irvington High...
Read More
Irvington Affordable Housing Project Dead

Irvington Affordable Housing Project Dead

October 26, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Wilder Balter Properties, the Chappaqua-based developer with a long and successful record of building and managing affordable...
Read More
Corporations Doing Good

Corporations Doing Good

October 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- On a bright October morning, the first wave of what by day’s end will be 200 school...
Read More
From Housecalls to Hospitals: The Historical Society’s New Exhibit on Healthcare in The Tarrytowns

From Housecalls to Hospitals: The Historical Society’s New Exhibit on Healthcare in The Tarrytowns

October 22, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— The history of healthcare in the Tarrytowns is long on caring by beloved individual physicians but until...
Read More
2 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
6 views
bookmark icon