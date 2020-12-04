Marie Abramson, 90

December 4, 2020
Marie Abramson, a 60-year resident of Sleepy Hollow, died December 1. She was 90.
The daughter of Frank and Bertha Tisch, who emigrated from Hungary, she was born and raised in Cleveland Ohio. She was the youngest of five siblings; Louis (“Lollie”) Tisch, Helen Borden, Theresa Zukerman and Seymour Tisch, each of whom predeceased her.
She moved to Tarrytown in 1952 to marry Alfred B Abramson. They were happily married for 50 years. Together, they owned and operated Tappan Pharmacy and Tappan Gift Boutique in Tarrytown. Marie and Al were founding members of Temple Beth Abraham, where she was active in Sisterhood. She was also a long-time volunteer at Phelps Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Abramson was a fantastic cook and baker, especially known for her delicious honey cake. She also loved to sing. Most of all, she lived for her family and was adored by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews and close family friends.
She is survived by her children, Donald (wife, Jodie), Lollie, and Stewart (wife, Kathy); Grandchildren Scott (wife,Sofia), Wendy, Peri (husband, Kevin), Avi (fiancé, Gretchen) Aaron and Ian and great-grandsons Eli and Ronen.
Mrs. Abramson spent recent years in Saratoga Springs, NY; the last two at The Home of the Good Shepherd. Her family would like to thank the staff there and Community Hospice for providing loving care to her through a difficult period. Her memory is a blessing.
Advertisement
December 4, 2020
By Robert Kimmel--- Annual Christmas tree lighting moments will become a virtual festivity in the rivertown villages this holiday season....
Read More
December 4, 2020
By Robert Kimmel--- Annual Christmas tree lighting moments will become a virtual festivity in the rivertown villages this holiday season....
Read More
December 4, 2020
Exploring the challenges and coping strategies of the world’s youngest learners Logan Schiciano, November 20, 2020 The initial thrill of...
Read More
December 3, 2020
By Barrett Seaman-- Interfaith prayers were said, solemn speeches read. Bagpipers from the Pipes & Drums Corps of the Police...
Read More
December 3, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— Let’s put our hands together for Eric Bernal, from Sleepy Hollow, New York. That’s the way Eric...
Read More
December 3, 2020
Westchester County has partnered with the Westchester Medical Center to provide testing to communities in Yellow Zones. Westchester Medical Center has immediate...
Read More
December 3, 2020
By Barret Seaman— One small piece of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s $357 million statewide roadway infrastructure program, announced on October 23rd,...
Read More
December 1, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— With a 7-0 vote at its November 24th board meeting, the trustees of Sleepy Hollow joined four...
Read More
December 1, 2020
By Rick Pezzullo--- Toll increases on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge have been approved by the New York State...
Read More
November 30, 2020
To mark the 10th anniversary of giving to our community, Kids’ Club of Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow, Inc. felt just...
Read More