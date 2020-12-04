Marie Abramson, 90

December 4, 2020

Marie Abramson, a 60-year resident of Sleepy Hollow, died December 1. She was 90.

The daughter of Frank and Bertha Tisch, who emigrated from Hungary, she was born and raised in Cleveland Ohio. She was the youngest of five siblings; Louis (“Lollie”) Tisch, Helen Borden, Theresa Zukerman and Seymour Tisch, each of whom predeceased her.

She moved to Tarrytown in 1952 to marry Alfred B Abramson. They were happily married for 50 years. Together, they owned and operated Tappan Pharmacy and Tappan Gift Boutique in Tarrytown. Marie and Al were founding members of Temple Beth Abraham, where she was active in Sisterhood. She was also a long-time volunteer at Phelps Memorial Hospital.

Mrs. Abramson was a fantastic cook and baker, especially known for her delicious honey cake. She also loved to sing. Most of all, she lived for her family and was adored by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews and close family friends.

She is survived by her children, Donald (wife, Jodie), Lollie, and Stewart (wife, Kathy); Grandchildren Scott (wife,Sofia), Wendy, Peri (husband, Kevin), Avi (fiancé, Gretchen) Aaron and Ian and great-grandsons Eli and Ronen.

Mrs. Abramson spent recent years in Saratoga Springs, NY; the last two at The Home of the Good Shepherd. Her family would like to thank the staff there and Community Hospice for providing loving care to her through a difficult period. Her memory is a blessing.

Share the News!







