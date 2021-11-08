Marianne Marinello Marra, 78

November 8, 2021

Marianne Marinello Marra, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and Irvington, N.Y. resident, passed away peacefully on Nov. 5 at age 78. She grew up in Hastings on Hudson, N.Y., and graduated from Hastings High School. Marianne had a master’s degree in special education and served as the director of the Therapeutic Nursery program at the Clearview School in Briarcliff, N.Y. Marianne’s love for children also led her to the Tarrytown Public Schools, where she taught pre-k. A longtime and devoted resident, Marianne served on the Village of Irvington Architecture Review Board where she connected with many citizens and left her mark on the village. Marianne had many passions, including home decorating, antiquing, shopping and cooking. She shared her talents as well by teaching adult education classes. Most of all, Marianne loved spending time with friends and family, especially her seven grandchildren. A friend to everyone she met, Marianne always saw the best in others and believed in their potential. If we could keep that very best piece of her alive, she would want us to always make someone else’s day better and spread kindness.

Marianne is survived by her husband of 57 years, Reginald Marra, and three children, Lisa Burroughs (Tony), J.P. Marra (Erin) and Matthew Marra. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Marra Burroughs; Carina Burroughs; Thomas, Ben and James Marra; Will and Logan Marra; and her dog, Bea.

Advertisement

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 2-6 p.m

Edwards Dowdle Funeral Home

64 Ashford Ave, Dobbs Ferry, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Clear View School in Briarcliff, N.Y.

Donate to Clear View School – Clear View School

Share the News!







