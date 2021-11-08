Obituaries

Marianne Marinello Marra, 78

• Bookmarks: 2

November 8, 2021

Marianne Marinello Marra, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and Irvington, N.Y. resident, passed away peacefully on Nov. 5 at age 78. She grew up in Hastings on Hudson, N.Y., and graduated from Hastings High School. Marianne had a master’s degree in special education and served as the director of the Therapeutic Nursery program at the Clearview School in Briarcliff, N.Y. Marianne’s love for children also led her to the Tarrytown Public Schools, where she taught pre-k. A longtime and devoted resident, Marianne served on the Village of Irvington Architecture Review Board where she connected with many citizens and left her mark on the village. Marianne had many passions, including home decorating, antiquing, shopping and cooking. She shared her talents as well by teaching adult education classes. Most of all, Marianne loved spending time with friends and family, especially her seven grandchildren. A friend to everyone she met, Marianne always saw the best in others and believed in their potential. If we could keep that very best piece of her alive, she would want us to always make someone else’s day better and spread kindness.

Marianne is survived by her husband of 57 years, Reginald Marra, and three children, Lisa Burroughs (Tony), J.P. Marra (Erin) and Matthew Marra. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Marra Burroughs; Carina Burroughs; Thomas, Ben and James Marra; Will and Logan Marra; and her dog, Bea.

Advertisement
Architecture for Kids

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 2-6 p.m
Edwards Dowdle Funeral Home
64 Ashford Ave, Dobbs Ferry, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Clear View School in Briarcliff, N.Y.
Donate to Clear View School – Clear View School


To read or leave a comment, click here or scroll down...


Share the News!
Advertisement
Coffey Funeral Home
Without Cheese Or Waiters, it Was Time to Close

Without Cheese Or Waiters, it Was Time to Close

November 7, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — The Hudson Independent presents "The Supply Chain Crisis Isn't Just Global; It's Local," a series describing...
Read More
Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns To Celebrate 100th Anniversary

Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns To Celebrate 100th Anniversary

November 6, 2021
By Robert Kimmel — With an extensive history of supporting a multitude of philanthropical activities, the Rotary Club of the...
Read More
Senators Seek Support of Bills Silencing Gas-Powered Lawn Equipment

Senators Seek Support of Bills Silencing Gas-Powered Lawn Equipment

November 5, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — Two state senators joined Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray at Devries Park Nov. 3 to bring...
Read More
The Supply Chain Crisis Isn’t Just Global — it’s Local

The Supply Chain Crisis Isn’t Just Global — it’s Local

November 5, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — Hardly a day goes by without a headline story about the breakdown in the international supply...
Read More
Full 2021 General Election Results

Full 2021 General Election Results

November 4, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — Unofficial results are in from this week's general election. See below for winners for each race...
Read More
Brown and Dems Fend off Two Slates of Challengers in Tarrytown

Brown and Dems Fend off Two Slates of Challengers in Tarrytown

November 3, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — Tarrytown Mayoral Candidate and Trustee Karen Brown and the three candidates for trustee joining her on...
Read More
Irvington Dems Brush Aside Write-in Votes To Sweep Village Offices

Irvington Dems Brush Aside Write-in Votes To Sweep Village Offices

November 3, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Incumbent Mayor Brian C. Smith and two first-time trustee candidates, Arlene Burgos and Mitchell Bard, sailed to...
Read More
No Contest in Dobbs Ferry Elections

No Contest in Dobbs Ferry Elections

November 3, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— First term Mayor Vincent Rossillo led a Democratic ticket that placed two new trustees and one incumbent...
Read More
Doctor Looks to Use Health Care Background to Help Village

Doctor Looks to Use Health Care Background to Help Village

November 1, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — Ida Doctor has worked in the health care industry for the last 50 years and would...
Read More
Personal Experiences Motivated Reyes-Grajales to Run for Office

Personal Experiences Motivated Reyes-Grajales to Run for Office

October 29, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — For Monica Reyes-Grajales, running for office is personal. Reyes-Grajales, who is vying for a seat on...
Read More
2 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
83 views
bookmark icon