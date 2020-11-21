Maria Pastilha, 89

November 21, 2020

Maria Adelina Pastilha, a longtime Sleepy Hollow resident, died peacefully at home November 19. She was 89.

She was born in Portugal on October 26, 1931 to Antonio Abel and Maria (DeJesus Seabra) Pereira. She met her future husband Joaquim in Mozambique where they married. Their two children, Luisa and Antonio, were born there. When the children were very young, the family came to America and settled in North Tarrytown where she spent the rest of her life.

She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who most enjoyed being with her family. She was a member of the Portuguese American Cultural Center of the Tarrytowns.

She is survived by her loving children, as well as her beloved granddaughter Michelle (John) Sampaio and her loving great-granddaughter Michaela Sampaio. She was predeceased by her beloved grandson C.J. Nobrega and her sister Cidalia Rocha.

Share the News!







