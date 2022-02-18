March 2022 Events Photo courtesy of Elijah Goodwin Rockefeller is a designated State Park Preserve. A Park Preserve is a protected area of importance for flora, fauna, or features of geological or other special interest, which is reserved and managed for purposes of conservation while also allowing for passive recreation such as walking, jogging, photography or wildlife viewing. Come to Rockefeller to walk our trails/carriage roads, enjoy our magnificent trees, plants, and wildflowers – and maybe get lucky and catch a glimpse of some of our animal residents including deer, fox, coyote, racoon, lots of birds (we are a recognized Audubon site), turtles, squirrels, chipmunks, trout, skunks, snakes, rabbits, and maybe even bobcats! Please leave the picnic and park games at home. Thank you for your cooperation. We follow NY State Guidelines for COVID at all events. Click Here to View All of Our Current Events The Nature of Music: Guitars March 2 from 6 – 7 pm Learn how acoustic and electric guitars are made using natural elements in this presentation by Mike Risko of Mike Risko Music. Discuss the origin of these elements and observe examples of how sound is uniquely affected by the physical properties of different natural materials. The presentation will take place in the Art Gallery at the Visitor’s Center. Please arrive on time to avoid disturbing the group. No pets please. Cost: $5 + Eventbrite fees. Max: 20 people. www.RockefellerStateParkPreserve.org/events Seeing Stars: Astrophotography Presentation March 3 from 5:30 – 6:30 pm Please join us for a presentation of astrophotography by Vinny Coulehan of the Rockland Astronomy Club. Vinny will showcase his work and describe the tools and techniques he uses to collect stunning photographs of galaxies, star clusters, eclipses, and more. There will be plenty of time for questions, so come prepared! The presentation will take place in the Art Gallery at the Visitor’s Center. Please arrive on time to avoid disturbing the group. No pets please. Cost: $3 + Eventbrite fees . Max: 20 people. Photo courtesy of Vinny Coulehan www.RockefellerStateParkPreserve.org/events History of Rockwood Hall March 5 from 11 am – 1 pm Join our Historian, David Teich, on an adventure into the past as we explore Rockwood Hall and its rich history through stories of the land and the people who called it home. Former estate of William Rockefeller, this site boasts scenic views overlooking the Hudson, lush forests, and remnants of 19 th century luxuries. Leashed dogs are welcome. Bring water to drink and wear comfortable shoes; the tour is about 3 miles roundtrip. This hike is at Rockwood Hall, DO NOT go to the main Preserve entrance. The parking lot is on Kendal Way off route 117, just after the intersection of Phelps and Regeneron. If the lot is full, you may park in the Phelps garage (free). Gather at the kiosk at the top of the hill across the street from the parking lot. Rain date: March 12. Cost: $3 + Eventbrite fees. Max: 40 people. www.RockefellerStateParkPreserve.org/events Animal Tracking & Signs of Nature March 6 from 12 – 1:30 pm Join Naturalist and Wilderness Educator, Stephen Sciame of Blue Campfire Experiences LLC, for a ~2 mile walk along Nature’s Way and surrounding areas and learn how to read the signs of nature to interpret animal movement and behavior. This includes not only their tracks, but also their droppings, feathers, nests and burrows, rub marks on trees from deer antlers, and things you can’t see- like their sounds! Meet at the Visitor’s Center courtyard and bring water to drink. No pets please. Rain date: March 13. Cost: $5 + Eventbrite fees. Maximum: 15 people. www.RockefellerStateParkPreserve.org/events Hike with Mike: Buttermilk Hill March 12 from 9 am – 12 pm Enjoy a 5-6 mile hike at a brisk but steady pace, skirting the fields at the foot of Buttermilk Hill, where Woody Allen filmed one of his early movies. The return route will be determined by weather and joyful spontaneity. The hike will be guided by our Historian, Mike Miernik, and will start and end at the Visitor’s Center courtyard. Be sure to dress warmly in layers and bring water to drink. Leashed dogs are welcome. The hike will continue in light rain; however, in the event of heavy rain, the hike will be canceled. You will be notified via email the day before . Cost: $3 + Eventbrite fees. Max: 20 people. Photo courtesy of Shayla Schott www.RockefellerStateParkPreserve.org/events Birdwatching with the Saw Mill River Audubon Society March 13 and 23 from 8 – 10 am Get to know our feathered residents! Join experts from the Saw Mill River Audubon Society on a bird walk around the Preserve. Great for all levels of birding experience, beginners welcome! We typically go rain or shine except if very low temperatures, heavy precipitation, or high winds are forecasted and/or if travel is not advised. If so, you will receive a cancelation email two hours before the scheduled walk. Completed vaccination required. Bring a mask in case of close contact with other visitors. Cost: FREE. Max: 25 people. Ages 8+ Photo courtesy of Bill Golden Please register at: https://www.sawmillriveraudubon.org/register-trips/ Rock Identification Workshop March 13 from 2 – 3:30 pm Earth’s history is written in rocks. Learn how to identify them and how to read their stories with our resident Geologist and Environmental Educator, Kim Fendrich. Find out how rocks are made and processed throughout the rock cycle and hone your observational skills in this hands-on, interactive program! The event will take place rain or shine in the Art Gallery at the Visitor’s Center. No pets please. Cost: $3 + Eventbrite fees. Max: 16 people. Photo courtesy of Kim Fendrich www.RockefellerStateParkPreserve.org/events St. Patrick’s Day Sunset Hike at Rockwood Hall March 17 from 6 – 7:30 pm Come join us for a 3-mile sunset hike at Rockwood Hall for what we hope will be a spectacular view over the Hudson and the Tappan Zee Bridge. Please dress according to weather conditions (perhaps something green!) and bring water. Leashed dogs are welcome . This hike is at Rockwood Hall, DO NOT go to the main Preserve entrance. The parking lot is on Kendal Way off route 117, just after the intersection of Phelps and Regeneron. If the lot is full, you may park in the Phelps garage (free). Gather at the kiosk at the top of the hill across the street from the parking lot. We will leave ON TIME. In case of bad weather, the hike will be canceled (including overcast skies when we know there will be no visible sunset). You will be notified via email at least 2 hours in advance. Cost: $3 + Eventbrite fees. Max: 40 people. Photo courtesy of Christina Gorman www.RockefellerStateParkPreserve.org/events Full Moon Hike: “Worm Moon” March 18 from 7 – 9 pm >>Tickets available on March 1 st , 2022 at 10:00 am ET<< Every month we give hikers an opportunity to experience the Preserve after dark in our “Full Moon Hike” series. Join us for this very popular and special event! Meet at the Visitor’s Center courtyard. The hike will be about 4 miles. Please bring water, a flashlight or headlamp, and dress according to weather conditions. Leashed dogs are welcome. IMPORTANT: We leave promptly at scheduled times. This is a night hike, after the park has officially closed. Latecomers will not be allowed to join after the group has departed. In case of bad weather, the hike will be canceled; you will be notified via email at least 2 hours in advance. Cost: $3 + Eventbrite fees. Max: 40 people. Photo courtesy of RangerSu www.RockefellerStateParkPreserve.org/events Herbalism Workshop: Spring March 20 from 1 – 2:30 pm Join Herbalist, Clare Pierson, for an exploration of the medicinal properties of herbs in this celebration of life as plants begin to awake from their slumber on the first day of spring. Embark on a weed walk to observe herbs in their natural environment and then practice making basic medicine from herbs that are observed, as well as others provided by Clare. We will also discuss the changes in our bodies that go along with the arrival of spring. Take home a handout with more information about the herbs and medicine-making techniques we will be working with. Wear sturdy shoes and weather-appropriate clothing; we will proceed with the weed walk even in light rain. The latter portion of this workshop will take place in the gallery. Bring a notebook to take notes. Cost: $3 + Eventbrite fees. Max: 15 people. PLEASE NOTE : the herbs used in this program are food-grade and responsibly sourced outside of the Preserve; collection is not allowed here. www.RockefellerStateParkPreserve.org/events Living Comfortably: Postural Therapy (VIRTUAL) March 22 from 6 – 7 pm Let’s shake off those winter cobwebs and get our bodies in motion as we welcome spring and warmer weather. Join Postural Therapist, Joey Zimet, for a relaxing and relieving group session (from the privacy of your own home) where you will learn exercises to improve posture and function. These methods are well-studied and based upon neuroscience, biomechanics, the myofascial system, and other variables. Treat yourself to some maintenance and self-care! This event is virtual; you will receive a link to join via Zoom. You do not need to be on camera to participate. Cost: FREE, registration required via Eventbrite . Max: 100 people. PLEASE NOTE: If you reserve tickets and cannot attend, please cancel your reservation via Eventbrite so the tickets may be made available to others who are wait-listed. Thank you! www.RockefellerStateParkPreserve.org/events Silent Night: Hike with Mike March 23 from 7 – 9 pm Unlike our usual night walks, this walk will be limited to 15 individuals so that we can really get a feel for the nuances of the nocturnal forest. Great horned owl activity can be expected. Coyotes and foxes may begin rearing their young around this time, resulting in increased vocalization. You may also be able to hear wood frogs, which begin mating around this time. Please bring a headlamp or flashlight with a red light setting. Make sure that you dress warmly. The walk will begin and end in the Visitor’s Center courtyard and will last 1-2 hours, depending on weather conditions. IMPORTANT: We leave promptly at scheduled times . This is a night hike, after the park has officially closed. Latecomers will not be allowed to join after the group has departed. In case of bad weather, the hike will be canceled; you will be notified via email at least 2 hours in advance. Cost: $3 + Eventbrite fees. Max: 15 people. Photo courtesy of Katie Wildey www.RockefellerStateParkPreserve.org/events Water, Water, Everywhere March 27 from 12:30 – 3:30 pm Come celebrate World Water Day (March 22) with Educator, Laura Compagni, on this 4-mile adventure along some of the most iconic waterways in the Preserve. Learn all about the water cycle and conservation. Stop by the Old Croton Aqueduct weir to see how humans have modified the landscape to provide access to this precious resource. Develop a better understanding of how forests fit into the broader context of watersheds as you traverse the Witch’s Spring and Pocantico River trails. Meet in the Visitor’s Center courtyard. Be sure to dress warmly and bring water to drink. Rain date: April 3. Cost: $3 + Eventbrite fees. Max: 20 people. Photo courtesy of Jeff Chapman www.RockefellerStateParkPreserve.org/events Sound Healing March 27 from 5 – 6 pm Sound is vibration. Vibration creates ripples in water. Our bodies are made primarily of water. When you immerse yourself in sound, you give the body an opportunity to heal on a deeper level than would otherwise be accessible. Join Kendra Valentine of Blackbird Healing for a therapeutic and restorative sound healing experience. Envelop yourself in the sounds of crystal singing bowls, chimes, and a variety of soothing instruments as you allow your mind to drift from an active state to a relaxed and meditative state. The event will take place in the Art Gallery at the Visitor’s Center. Please bring a pillow, blanket, and/or yoga mat, and arrive 10 minutes early so you can settle in. Ages 10+. No pets please. Cost: $5 + Eventbrite fees. Max: 15 people. The gallery will be closed during the month of February for renovations but will resume regular hours of operation, from 9 am to 4:30 pm daily, upon the installation of our next exhibit sometime in March. Join our mailing list (below) to be notified of the gallery's reopening date!