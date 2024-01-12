Sponsor
Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Jail for Fatal Shooting in Sleepy Hollow

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.
January 12, 2024

A Mount Vernon man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in state prison for the 2021 fatal shooting of a Sleepy Hollow man during a confrontation at Margotta Courts Park.

On June 28, 2021, at approximately 9:32 p.m., Emmanuel Valentin Perez, 21, used a Lorcin pistol to shoot Manuel Salazar, 32, once in the abdomen. Salazar, a father of two, was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he was pronounced dead.

Perez’ gunshot also wounded a second victim, who was treated and released at the hospital.

An investigation conducted by the Sleepy Hollow Police Department, with assistance from officers in Tarrytown, Greenburgh and Westchester County, utilized surveillance video, ballistics evidence and interviews to recover the loaded gun and identify Perez as the shooter.

Perez was arrested outside his home in Mount Vernon on June 29, 2021. He pled guilty on Aug. 17, 2023 to Manslaughter in the First Degree and Assault in the Second Degree, both felonies. He will be subject to five years of post-release supervision.

“The senseless act of gun violence took away a father and husband leaving a family devastated,” said Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah. “We must be vigilant in our fight to keep guns out of the hands of people who use them for harm.”

During the sentencing, an impact statement from Salazar’s wife was read: “Imagine waking up the next day and telling your kids they will never be able to see, hear, touch, talk, or hug their dad again. Manuel was the most loving husband. Losing him has changed my life forever.”

