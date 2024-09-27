Greenburgh NewsTop News Man Sentenced in Death of Greenburgh Woman Published 3 hours ago3h ago • Bookmarks: 6 Stephanie Kavourias was killed in a hit-and-run accident last year. September 26, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo— A Brooklyn man will spend the next two to six years in prison for a hit-and-run incident in Hartsdale last summer that claimed the life of an active 65-year-old woman. On August 26, 2023, at approximately 11:14 a.m., Antonio Robles Sanchez, 43, while under the influence of Xanax, drove his Dodge Ram into Stephanie Kavourias, who was at the intersection of Rockledge Road and East Hartsdale Avenue in Hartsdale, and then left the scene.Support our Sponsors Kavourias was transported to White Plains Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. “The victim was a beloved figure in the Greenburgh community, and her life was senselessly taken when the defendant chose to get behind the wheel of his car and drive while impaired,” said Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah. “We hope this prosecution and sentence helps Ms. Kavourias’s loved ones begin the process of healing from this tragedy.” On August 1, 2024, Robles Sanchez pled guilty to Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree, Leaving the Scene of an Incident Without Reporting and Criminally Negligent Homicide, all felonies, and Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, a misdemeanor. He was sentenced on September 23. The Greenburgh Police Department recovered the defendant’s license plate at the scene of the incident and, with assistance from White Plains Public Safety, located and arrested the Sanchez, who was stopped in a lane of traffic while asleep at the wheel of his truck in front of the Westchester County Center in White Plains. According to a published report, less than an hour before the fatal crash, Robles Sanchez was involved in a minor accident at Mamaroneck Road and Route 22 in Scarsdale. Other pills were found in his vehicle. Blood tests showed he was high on Klonopin and had taken cocaine the night before. A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed by family members of Kavourias against Robles Sanchez, Greenburgh and Scarsdale. Kavourias was a longtime executive director of the Hartsdale Parking Authority. She also served on the Greenburgh Planning Board and Public Library. A garage and playground in the area has been named in her honor. A garage and playground in the area has been named in her honor. 