Man Indicted for Attempted Murder of Ex-Girlfriend in SH

March 7, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

A 39-year-old man was arraigned on a 27-count indictment Thursday for shooting his former girlfriend in her home on Chestnut St. in Sleepy Hollow in January.

Among the 11 felony charges Ruben Santiago is facing is Attempted Murder in the First Degree.

“The defendant allegedly forced his way into his former girlfriend’s residence where he shot her in the presence of young children, and then continued to violate an order of protection,” said Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah. “This case highlights the potentially deadly combination of firearms and domestic violence.”

According to Rocah, on Jan. 2 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Santiago forcibly entered his ex-girlfriend’s residence and shot her with a .38 revolver. The 37-year-old female suffered gunshot wounds to her neck and hand and was treated at an area hospital.

Santiago had allegedly assaulted the woman on Dec. 29, 2023 and was arrested by Sleepy Hollow Police. He violated an order of protection between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1.

Following the Jan. 2 shooting, Santiago fled the scene in a taxi to the Bronx. Officers from Sleepy Hollow, the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force and Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force all responded to the Bronx to try to locate Santiago.

He was taken into custody Jan. 3 by the FBI Task Force. Sleepy Hollow Police said a firearm was recovered and it was later learned that Santiago was a person of interest for a shooting that occurred in the Bronx earlier in the day.

While in custody, Santiago managed to violate the order of protection again between Jan. 16 and Jan. 24.

Besides Attempted Murder, a Westchester County Grand Jury indicted Santiago for Attempted Assault, Burglary, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Criminal Contempt and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

He was remanded by Judge Susan Capeci to Westchester County Jail and is due back in court April 4.