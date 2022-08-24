Advertisement
Government & Politics
Top News

Maloney, Lawler Cruise to Wins in CD-17

• Bookmarks: 9

August 23, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

On the Democrats’ side, it was expected to be close—or at least closer, given the concentration of progressives in the more populated sections of the new Congressional District 17. But with 60% of the votes counted and Sean Patrick Maloney owning two-thirds of them, the Associated Press called the race for the incumbent over challenger Alessandra Biaggi at 9:50 p.m.

At almost the same time, across the Hudson in Pearl River, Republican Mike Lawler was accepting back slaps from his supporters after trouncing four other candidates, only one of whom, William Faulkner, got more than single digits as a percentage of the contest.

After thanking his team and an array of party officials, an exuberant Maloney declared: “Tonight, Mainstream won, common sense won.” Democrats, he said, want candidates who get results and who win.

Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney

Thanking Biaggi, who ran an energetic campaign that hammered him for his role in funding a pro-Trump candidate in Michigan, Maloney spoke to her supporters. “I know you’re disappointed and this is not the outcome you wanted, but our differences are far smaller than a primary campaign would have you believe.”

For Lawler, the switch from running a primary campaign to the general election in November was almost seamless in that he continued his relentless attacks on Sean Patrick Maloney, whom he linked with Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden. Not once in his remarks, much as in his campaign, Lawler never mentioned the name Donald Trump. He called Maloney, his November opponent “completely out of touch with Hudson Valley families.”

Republican Mike Lawler

“In just ten weeks, we’re going to make history,” predicted Lawler, a one-term member of the New York State Assembly. “We’re going to unseat the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and our victory is going to reverberate around the country.”

Though incumbent Maloney has the experience of five terms in Washington, the northern counties of the new 17th have a distinctly right-of-center feel. Biden beat Trump there by a few percentage points in 2020, and Lawler, on several occasions Tuesday night, mentioned a poll that showed him only two points ahead of Maloney.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

