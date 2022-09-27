Maloney and Biaggi Hold Party Unity Rally in Tarrytown

September 27, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

It was a gathering of Westchester’s Democratic faithful in Tarrytown’s Pierson Park on Tuesday, September 27th, six weeks before the midterm elections on November 8th.

Party leaders–including State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, County Executive George Latimer and his deputy, Ken Jenkins, a posse of the party’s district leaders from Westchester and surrounding counties, local union leaders and women’s rights activists–put on a show of unity for their District 17 candidate for Congress, Sean Patrick Maloney.

The rally’s special guest was State Senator Alessandra Biaggi, Maloney’s challenger in the August 23rd primary, the local champion of the party’s progressive wing. In what might be diplomatically called a “spirited” primary, Biaggi had attacked Maloney for a variety of transgressions including accepting PAC money from fossil fuel companies, voting for the Keystone XL pipeline and, in his capacity as Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), funneling party money to MAGA Republican candidates on the theory that they would be easier to beat.

There was no mention of any of those ideological transgressions at Tuesday’s rally, however. Biaggi was there to support Maloney and by doing so, it was hoped, to rouse her progressive supporters in joining her to help get out the vote.

“After primaries are over, this is exactly what we should expect,” Biaggi said. “We all know that the majority in Congress runs through New York and we have to make sure that we re-elect Sean Patrick Maloney.”

Other speakers put it more starkly. “If we don’t keep 17, warned County Democratic District Chair Suzanne Berger of Dobbs Ferry, “we don’t keep the House.”

While pundits see Westchester by itself as predominantly blue, Democrats’ success in CD-17 may well depend on whether the county’s progressives show up at the polls. Counterbalancing the party’s strength here are Republican-leaning areas in the northern and western parts of the district. Unlike in other Democratic strongholds like neighboring CD-16, where incumbent Jamaal Bowman is expected to win comfortably, the new CD-17 is currently categorized by the Cook Political Report as “leaning” Democratic, while Nate Silver’s closely watched FiveThirtyEight analysis has Maloney leading his GOP opponent, State Assemblyman Mike Lawler, by only a couple of percentage points within the margin of error.

Lawler, whom local Democrats now call “MAGA Mike,” has been running an energetic campaign, garnering endorsements from a range of national GOP leaders, but he has been notably (perhaps wisely) silent on the subject of Donald Trump and the legitimacy of the 2020 election. Instead, he has framed his campaign around blaming Sean Patrick Maloney for the poor economy, inflation, the crisis at the border, high crime rates, Nancy Pelosi, the state’s cashless bail law and New York City’s congestion pricing plan. When it comes to abortion, Lawler finesses questions, generally observing that the issue is “settled law” in New York State.

There was no finessing the abortion issue at Pierson Park on Tuesday. One of the first speakers was Catherine Lederer-Plaskett of Choice Matters, who credited Maloney for voting for the Women’s Reproductive Health Act. She claimed that there are more than 45,000 pro-choice voters in District 17. Also present was Fabiola Riobe of Rockland, representing the group Planned Parenthood Action.

“Right now,” said Andrea Stewart-Cousins, “we are fighting for our very existence as equal human beings in this great American dream. We can’t allow them to drag us backwards.”

As symbolically important as Alessandra Biaggi’s presence at the rally might have been, it was the issue of abortion rights that held Democrats together. “The race, said Biaggi, “is about the Republicans’ obsession with power and control. There has never been a more important time to elect champions of reproductive choice.”

The candidate himself served as head cheerleader at the event. He thanked Biaggi, saying that he had “so much respect for her.” He thanked the labor unions that have been among his biggest supporters, noting the presence of representatives of carpenters, teachers and healthcare workers. He touted legislative successes of Democrats on climate change, veterans’ health, gun safety, the infrastructure bill and the Biden rescue plan that had brought $188 million in federal funding to Westchester County. He lashed out at Republicans for “exploiting every frustration for political gain….The other side wants to exploit the problems for their own power,” he charged. “We want to fix them.”

Arguably the most effective speaker at the event was George Latimer, who played the part of peacemaker-in-chief. Noting with favor the rapprochement between the erstwhile primary rivals, he said, “While we have differences amongst us—and we debate them (sometimes it’s a little rough, you know). But at the end of the day, what unites us is greater than what divides us.”

Whether that unity is real—and the size of the turnout on November 8th—will determine the outcome in CD-17 and perhaps the national balance of power as a whole.