Making the Best of Virtual Commencements

Dobbs Ferry High School Italian teacher Maria Addona attended her daughter’s college graduation last month, over Zoom due to COVID-19. “She didn’t even get a cap and gown… it broke my heart,” she said. Addona resolved to help provide a memorable, if nontraditional, commencement for the graduating seniors within her school.

Commencements serve as points of closure for graduating seniors as they celebrate their accomplishments and prepare to begin the next chapters of their lives in brand new settings. Addona is one of many high school teachers and administrators across the rivertowns working to remodel graduation ceremonies around these core values, while following health, safety and government protocols.

Madeline Zuckerman, a senior at the Hackley School in Tarrytown, recalls her initial disappointment of hearing that schools would remain closed for the rest of the year, altering long-anticipated commencement plans. “I feel like I’m in limbo between high school and college,” she said. “It’s upsetting to know that previous grades got what you won’t.”

Although the Hackley seniors have been promised a traditional graduation and a prom once social distancing guidelines allow for it, Zuckerman said it doesn’t feel like a “real promise,” given the unpredictability of the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s not their fault, it’s just hard to get excited because this situation is so unprecedented,” she said.

Several other rivertown’s schools, rather than postponing their commencement, have planned various alternative celebrations that will take place throughout the month of June. Many school leaders expressed the importance of student involvement in the planning process.

Jeff Carnevale, Dean of Students at the Masters School, met regularly with a student task force before finalizing the school’s commencement plan. “If we’re doing this [commencement] in a different way, it should be in a way that is meaningful and worthwhile to the seniors,” he said.

Masters senior Callie Leff, a member of the student task force, said she appreciated Carnevale’s efforts to “do what seniors want, not just what’s easiest.” The Masters seniors will have a virtual celebration and car procession through the Dobbs Ferry campus on June 6 (the original date of their commencement), and their official graduation ceremony has been moved to August 15. “The most important thing is that we are able to close this chapter of their [the seniors’] lives as best we can, given the circumstances,” Carnevale said.

At Dobbs Ferry High, Addona worked collaboratively with both the school administration and members of the Activities Branch of student government (for which she is the faculty advisor). The group helped plan a series of activities for the week of June 8 leading up to commencement day, including a car procession through cheering faculty members, individual distribution of graduation outfits and awards, and an ice cream truck on campus (an annual graduation tradition).

On Thursday, June 11, each student will walk to receive their diplomas, presented by their family members. Addona said the goal of this was to capture various elements of a traditional graduation while personalizing the experience for each individual and their family. “The school recognizes that it [graduation] is a huge accomplishment for not only the student but also the family,” she said.

Dobbs Ferry senior Sophia Racanelli said she is grateful for Dobbs Ferry High School’s incorporation of student input throughout the commencement planning process. “I knew our teachers wouldn’t let us down because they all went above and beyond for us,” she said.

Anna Prendi added that she appreciates how this year’s commencement will combine Dobbs Ferry graduation traditions with elements unique to the Class of 2020. “They want the Class of 2020 to be remembered as a special class,” she said. “We’ve become such a special grade because of everything that’s happened, and they wanted to mix the traditions with everything that is unique to us to make our situation as positive as possible.”

Many Irvington High School graduation traditions will also remain intact this year. On June 20, the entire grade will process by car (25-30 at a time) from the riverfront parking lot to the school, through a decorated Main Street, where they will receive their diplomas, senior awards, and customized cupcakes. The valedictorian, salutatorian and class president will receive their diplomas first as well as deliver speeches, as is customary.

Salutatorian Zoe Jacobs said she is thankful that the school has tried to keep graduation “as normal as possible” given the circumstances. “We look forward to traditional graduation throughout high school,” she said. “I’m really thankful that I still get to share my speech; it’s a big honor.” The student speeches will be pre-recorded and presented virtually before the car procession.

The Sleepy Hollow High School graduation will also be pre-recorded, but it will be screened in person on June 25 for the seniors, who will sit in parked cars at Lyndhurst mansion in Tarrytown.

Sleepy Hollow senior and student government member Sam Livingston said this was the best graduation plan she could have hoped for, given the circumstances. “Lyndhurst is a beautiful location, and the fact that we get to be together is really exciting,” she said, adding that she appreciated the teachers who strongly advocated for the students’ visions during the commencement planning process.

Fellow senior and student government member Avery Schumacher added, “I was looking forward to walking across the stage, but it’s going to be super nice. I’m very happy with what the school is doing. The school also displayed individualized posters dedicated to the senior class on their campus (pictured above) and hosted two car parades, while other Sleepy Hollow families volunteered to assemble gift baskets for the graduates.

Dr. Tracy Smith, Principal of Sleepy Hollow High School, said, “I’ve been right there with the seniors, feeling their disappointment and their pain. [But] I hope they see that we put a lot of thought and effort behind this.”

Generally, school administrators commended the resilience and positivity of their students and surrounding communities in the wake of COVID-19. “Most of us want to shut down right now, but they’re not,” Addona said. “They’ve spun this into an exciting time, and I’m so proud of how positive they’re being.”

Principal Juliet Gevargas-Mizimakoski of Irvington High School echoed similar sentiments: “Of course we are disappointed, but we are Bulldogs, and together we have planned something special that we are proud of,” she said. “We stay strong and united.”

Concluded Dobbs Ferry senior Mia Loran, “even as we are socially distancing I feel more united with my grade than ever. That’s what’s most important.”