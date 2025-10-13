Support our Sponsors
  • RiverArts Studio Tour
  • Gullotta House Casino Night 2025
Tarrytown News
Top News

Major Improvements Planned at Tarrytown Park

• Bookmarks: 10

Current look of Lagana Park. (photo by Rick Pezzullo)
October 13, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

A new and improved park is planned for the Village of Tarrytown for the first time in about 15 years.

Lagana Park, located on Sheldon Ave. and Hillside St. next to the Elizabeth Mascia Child Care center, is slated to receive a major facelift with a $1 million investment.

Support our Sponsors
Gym Cats - Westchester Ninja Cats program

“We look forward to seeing this park,” Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown said. “This is an exciting addition to the open space in Tarrytown.”

Planned improvements to Lagana Park include a new turf to soccer/baseball field; four new pickleball courts; renovated basketball and tennis courts; a new picnic pavilion; a two-to five-year-old playground with a fire truck structure and universal carousel; and a five to 12-year-old playground with a sensory dome net climber.

Village Administrator Richard Slingerland said Tarrytown received a $500,000 grant from New York State for the project. The village will be matching that grant with $290,000 in “borrowed funds” and $210,000 from funds collected through fees from developers.

Slingerland noted the total cost of the improvements at Lagana Park, which are planned to be completed in phases, will be determined after the project goes out to bid.

It is anticipated most of the work will take place between the spring and fall of 2026.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow real estate
  • Christian Nursery School in Dobbs Ferry
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Sustainable Westchester energy
  • La Catena Parties
Major Improvements Planned at Tarrytown Park

Major Improvements Planned at Tarrytown Park

October 13, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A new and improved park is planned for the Village of Tarrytown for the first time in...
Read More
In Scenic, Serene Coastal Maine, Murder Lurks Beneath The Surface

In Scenic, Serene Coastal Maine, Murder Lurks Beneath The Surface

October 12, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— Jeanette King is a middle-aged divorcee, barely making a living shucking crabs on a 28-mile-long island off...
Read More
Local Firefighters Contain Fire at Dry Cleaner

Local Firefighters Contain Fire at Dry Cleaner

October 11, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Firefighters from Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry and Hastings-on-Hudson teamed up Friday afternoon to contain a fire in a...
Read More
A Long Climb To Success

A Long Climb To Success

October 11, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- As Grand Opening ribbon cuttings go, this one was slow on the uptake—about five years from the...
Read More
Ardsley Relishes Homecoming in Emotional Win

Ardsley Relishes Homecoming in Emotional Win

October 11, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- Ardsley capitalized on its only true home game this season by rattling off 28 unanswered points in...
Read More
Brayden Richardson: The Horsemen’s Horse

Brayden Richardson: The Horsemen’s Horse

October 10, 2025
By Tom Pedulla-- Sleepy Hollow senior Brayden Richardson has long been viewed as an exceptional talent. Now, after injuries wiped...
Read More
Battery Energy Storage System in Tarrytown Approved

Battery Energy Storage System in Tarrytown Approved

October 9, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) that was vehemently opposed by local fire officials was recently approved...
Read More
Sixty-Plus Years Later, A Dobbs Ferry High School Class Marks A Lifetime’s Of Memories

Sixty-Plus Years Later, A Dobbs Ferry High School Class Marks A Lifetime’s Of Memories

October 8, 2025
By Sue Treiman-- The year that John Glenn first orbited earth, the Rolling Stones formed their historic band and the...
Read More
Phelps Hospital’s New Refuge

Phelps Hospital’s New Refuge

October 8, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- In a small pocket of land nestled beneath Phelps Hospital’s main building is a small oasis with...
Read More
A Desire To Excel Pays Off

A Desire To Excel Pays Off

October 6, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--  The hard work of Dobbs Ferry senior Anthony Ficarrotta paid off when he committed to play basketball...
Read More
10 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
467 views
bookmark icon