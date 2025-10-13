Major Improvements Planned at Tarrytown Park

October 13, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

A new and improved park is planned for the Village of Tarrytown for the first time in about 15 years.

Lagana Park, located on Sheldon Ave. and Hillside St. next to the Elizabeth Mascia Child Care center, is slated to receive a major facelift with a $1 million investment.

“We look forward to seeing this park,” Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown said. “This is an exciting addition to the open space in Tarrytown.”

Planned improvements to Lagana Park include a new turf to soccer/baseball field; four new pickleball courts; renovated basketball and tennis courts; a new picnic pavilion; a two-to five-year-old playground with a fire truck structure and universal carousel; and a five to 12-year-old playground with a sensory dome net climber.

Village Administrator Richard Slingerland said Tarrytown received a $500,000 grant from New York State for the project. The village will be matching that grant with $290,000 in “borrowed funds” and $210,000 from funds collected through fees from developers.

Slingerland noted the total cost of the improvements at Lagana Park, which are planned to be completed in phases, will be determined after the project goes out to bid.

It is anticipated most of the work will take place between the spring and fall of 2026.