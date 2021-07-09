Major ConEd Gas Main Work to Begin – Broadway and Wilson Park Neighborhood. Broadway Paving Delayed

July 9, 2021

ConEdison has alerted the Village of major gas main replacement/upgrade projects on Broadway and in the Wilson Park Neighborhood. The explanation of work is below.

Broadway (Route 9) Gas Main Work

ConEdison is installing new gas mains from Beekman Avenue (Sleepy Hollow) to Hamilton Place (Tarrytown). The work commences at Beekman Avenue and will work its way down to Tarrytown over the summer. We anticipate that ConEdison will begin working in Tarrytown late August, early September. Work is expected to complete by November/December 2021. An area work map can be found below. ConEdison will also be notifying businesses and residents along the area via email and via letter/hang card directly sent to the home. ConEd will be working during overnight hours as follows:

Monday 7:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Tuesday 7:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Wednesday 7:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Thursday 7:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Friday 7:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Saturday 7:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Lastly, as a result of this ConEdison work on Broadway, NYSDOT has announced that they will postpone repaving Broadway (Route 9) from 119 to Beekman Avenue until Spring of 2022 . Con Ed will temporarily restore the road upon completion of their work and the road will be fully repaved by NYS in 2022.

