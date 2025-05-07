Main Street School Students Raise Money For Environmental Causes

May 7, 2025

In celebration of Earth Day, fourth and fifth graders at Main Street School came together to raise more than $764 for environmental organizations during a weeklong fundraiser.

Led by the school’s Environmental Club, the students took initiative to educate their peers on important environmental issues, such as energy conservation, ocean pollution and the protection of sea turtles. After conducting research, the students delivered engaging presentations to raise awareness and inspire action within the school community.

The students selected three organizations to support: the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, Oceana, and the Sea Turtle Conservancy. Their fundraising efforts took place during Spirit Week, where they invited classmates to donate $1 per day to participate in themed days such as Inside Out Day, Jersey Day, Pajama Day, and Tie-Dye Day. A bake sale further boosted contributions.

The initiative not only encouraged schoolwide participation and Earth Day awareness, but also empowered the students to see how their voices and actions can make a real-world impact.