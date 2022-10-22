Advertisement
Irvington News
School News

Main Street School Students Mark Unity Day

October 22, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

Fourth and fifth grade students from Main Street School in Irvington marked Unity Day on Oct. 19 with several activities as part of National Bullying Prevention Month.

“We celebrated kindness, friendship and our community, joining others around the country also wearing orange uniting together against bullying – united for kindness, acceptance and inclusion,” Principal Joyce Chapnick said.

During the day, students wore orange shirts and participated in a student-led character-building assembly. They later joined together on the school’s lawn to form the message “Be the Change!” in a commitment to be kind to others and stop bullying.

“We strive for a kind, respectful and inclusive environment at Main Street School,” Chapnick said. “It is our hope that our daily efforts to embed character building, as well as our special events related to character building, will foster a positive environment in which children can learn.”

Throughout the month, students also raised money for PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center, which leads social change to prevent childhood bullying, and Be A Friend Project, which brings peer support to young victims of bullying through deliveries of letters.

Fourth and fifth graders are also participating in the Be A Friend Project by writing letters to others students to let them know that they matter, and they are not alone.

