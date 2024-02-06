Main Street School Principal to Receive the Honoree Award

February 6, 2024

Main Street School Principal Joyce Chapnick will be recognized with the Honoree Award by the Be a Friend Project during the organization’s annual fundraiser on April 7. The award celebrates Chapnick’s enduring dedication to creating an inclusive environment and her driven engagement of students.

Chapnick, who has been principal at MSS since 2014, has dedicated herself to creating a positive and inclusive learning environment for all students. She collaborates with teachers and staff to provide students with opportunities to learn within and beyond the classroom. Under her leadership, fourth and fifth graders have been participating in Be a Friend Project’s Friend Mail, which brings peer support to young victims of bullying through deliveries of letters of hope, since 2017. In 2018, Chapnick received the BAFP Super Ambassador Educator Award, and in 2021, Main Street School received the inaugural Super Ambassador School award and plaque for the ongoing schoolwide commitment of administration, staff and students as upstanders working to end bullying and for making empathy and kindness educational priorities.

According to the organization, Chapnick’s deep commitment to fostering a kind, respectful and inclusive environment is a hallmark of her 25-year career in education. Her leadership extends beyond the traditional boundaries of the classroom, offering students unique opportunities to be global citizens and makers of change through her inclusion of programs, including the Be a Friend Project.

