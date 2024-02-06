Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent
Irvington News

Main Street School Principal to Receive the Honoree Award

• Bookmarks: 1

Irvington Main Street School Principal Joyce Chapnick (Photo courtesy of the Irvington Union Free School District)
February 6, 2024

Main Street School Principal Joyce Chapnick will be recognized with the Honoree Award by the Be a Friend Project during the organization’s annual fundraiser on April 7. The award celebrates Chapnick’s enduring dedication to creating an inclusive environment and her driven engagement of students.

Chapnick, who has been principal at MSS since 2014, has dedicated herself to creating a positive and inclusive learning environment for all students. She collaborates with teachers and staff to provide students with opportunities to learn within and beyond the classroom. Under her leadership, fourth and fifth graders have been participating in Be a Friend Project’s Friend Mail, which brings peer support to young victims of bullying through deliveries of letters of hope, since 2017. In 2018, Chapnick received the BAFP Super Ambassador Educator Award, and in 2021, Main Street School received the inaugural Super Ambassador School award and plaque for the ongoing schoolwide commitment of administration, staff and students as upstanders working to end bullying and for making empathy and kindness educational priorities.

According to the organization, Chapnick’s deep commitment to fostering a kind, respectful and inclusive environment is a hallmark of her 25-year career in education. Her leadership extends beyond the traditional boundaries of the classroom, offering students unique opportunities to be global citizens and makers of change through her inclusion of programs, including the Be a Friend Project.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
Main Street School Principal to Receive the Honoree Award

Main Street School Principal to Receive the Honoree Award

February 6, 2024
Main Street School Principal Joyce Chapnick will be recognized with the Honoree Award by the Be a Friend Project during...
Read More
Gray Matters

Gray Matters

February 5, 2024
GRAY MATTERS: Our brains our plastic; it's fantastic By Krista Madsen– PATIENT X Elon Musk is the Interrupting Cow joke. I was...
Read More
Driver in Irvington Robbed by Gunmen in Attempted Carjacking

Driver in Irvington Robbed by Gunmen in Attempted Carjacking

February 4, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Irvington police are holding some of the information deemed critical to an ongoing investigation, but they have...
Read More
A Vital Piece of Aqueduct History Rescued From Oblivion

A Vital Piece of Aqueduct History Rescued From Oblivion

February 3, 2024
It was 125 years ago when a remarkable piece of machinery made its debut as the controlling mechanism for the...
Read More
Irvington Middle School Students Awarded for Literary Magazine

Irvington Middle School Students Awarded for Literary Magazine

February 2, 2024
It’s not too often that sixth, seventh and eighth graders get to put out a literary magazine and even less...
Read More
Irvington’s Gina Maher Makes It 800!

Irvington’s Gina Maher Makes It 800!

February 2, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--    They came to see a living legend accomplish a remarkable milestone on Feb. 1. They got...
Read More
WE’RE STILL HERE!!

WE’RE STILL HERE!!

February 1, 2024
The news that the Rivertowns Enterprise has suspended publication has rightly raised much concern—not only in the four villages that...
Read More
MTA Completes Transfer of Ardsley-on-Hudson Train Station—But With Strings Attached

MTA Completes Transfer of Ardsley-on-Hudson Train Station—But With Strings Attached

January 31, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- For those concerned about the future of the Ardsley-on-Hudson train station, now in the hands of Yonkers...
Read More
A New Party Challenges Unite Sleepy Hollow in March Trustee Races

A New Party Challenges Unite Sleepy Hollow in March Trustee Races

January 30, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— After 14 years of dominating Sleepy Hollow politics during the mayoralty of Ken Wray, the Unite Sleepy...
Read More
Survey Says: Dobbs Ferry is Diverse and Inclusive

Survey Says: Dobbs Ferry is Diverse and Inclusive

January 30, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Dobbs Ferry is doing okay in being supportive of human rights and diversity. That...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
69 views
bookmark icon