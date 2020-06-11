Main Street Closure Designed to Boost Tarrytown’s Sidewalk Dining

First on Friday, June 12 and Saturday, the 13th, Tarrytown’s Main Street will be blocked off to automotive traffic from Broadway down to the intersection with Washington Street, and again from Washington down to Baylis Court, where Goldberg’s Hardware store is.

The closure will go from 5:00pm until 9:00pm both evenings.

Auto traffic can use Washington Street to traverse north and south and operate below Goldberg’s on Broadway.

In addition, the village will be setting up barricades in front of each restaurant and store that plans to serve customers up to 15 feet beyond the curb in order to expand their seating or selling area. Vendors must have outdoor sales permits to participate.

To accommodate takeout and delivery for those merchants and restaurants that aren’t within the enclosed area, there will be eight to ten spots along Broadway for them to do so. An additional 10 to 15 such spots will be available in the Washington Street pubic parking lot and three to five more on North and South Washington near Main Street for takeout businesses.

Village officials will see how it goes, and if it goes well, they’ll try it again the following weekend.

The main streets in other villages are not configured as well as Tarrytown’s for such a closure. Irvington’s very limited access and egress from its Main Street would leave only one route out for fire and EMT vehicles. “We are being as accommodating as possible to the restaurant establishments to allow them to continue to do outdoor dining,” says Village Administrator Larry Schopfer,” and we’re working very closely with them to ensure they get whatever approvals they need.”

During Phase II, all social distancing rules apply for outdoor dining: no less than six feet apart other than for families, and masks if closer than that and not actually eating or drinking.