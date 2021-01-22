Lyndhurst’s “The Winter Show:” An Ongoing Lecture Series

January 22, 2021

By Linda Viertel—

The Winter Show at Lyndhurst, a lecture program offered online this year, presents its second offering on Monday, January 25th at 1 p.m. with a panel discussion entitled “Historic Gardens: Three New York Treasures”. Join Barbara Israel, garden ornament antique dealer and historian, in conversation with Howard Zar (Director, Lyndhurst), Stephen Byrns (President, Untermyer Gardens Conservancy) and Lorraine Gilligan (Director of Preservation, Old Westbury Gardens) as they discuss some of the Northeast region’s most notable historic gardens and grounds. During the pandemic, public gardens have become doubly valued as safe havens and their popularity has soared

The public is welcome to join Lyndhurst’s panel discussion for a glimpse into the histories of these three outstanding gardens and explore their influences and stylistic differences.

To access the lecture program, go to:

Monday, January 25, 2021 at 1PM

Historic Gardens: Three New York Treasures