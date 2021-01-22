Community Board

Lyndhurst’s “The Winter Show:” An Ongoing Lecture Series

• Bookmarks: 5

January 22, 2021

By Linda Viertel—

The Winter Show at Lyndhurst, a lecture program offered online this year, presents its second offering  on Monday, January 25th at 1 p.m. with a panel discussion entitled “Historic Gardens: Three New York Treasures”.  Join Barbara Israel, garden ornament antique dealer and historian,  in conversation with Howard Zar (Director, Lyndhurst), Stephen Byrns (President, Untermyer Gardens Conservancy) and Lorraine Gilligan (Director of Preservation, Old Westbury Gardens) as they discuss some of the Northeast region’s most notable historic gardens and grounds. During the pandemic, public gardens have become doubly valued as safe havens and their popularity has soared

The public is welcome to join Lyndhurst’s panel discussion for a glimpse into the histories of these three outstanding gardens and explore their influences and stylistic differences.

To access the lecture program, go to:

Monday, January 25, 2021 at 1PM
Historic Gardens: Three New York Treasures

Share the News!
COVID Update: The Hunt For The Elusive Vaccine

COVID Update: The Hunt For The Elusive Vaccine

January 22, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- It is Friday, January 22. New York State ran out of COVID vaccine doses today—at least on...
Read More
Indy Talks 25 – December 2020 – Mimi Rocah, Westchester County District Attorney

Indy Talks 25 – December 2020 – Mimi Rocah, Westchester County District Attorney

January 22, 2021
Mimi Rocah talks about hate stickers in Sleepy Hollow, police reform, re-opening cold cases and much more as she begins...
Read More
Stop By for a Peep Into Tarrytown’s New Art Space

Stop By for a Peep Into Tarrytown’s New Art Space

January 21, 2021
By James Carsey— On any given day we make small talk with strangers. It’s usually inconsequential and helps us pass...
Read More
Vendors Sought To Service Bridge Shared Use Path

Vendors Sought To Service Bridge Shared Use Path

January 21, 2021
The New York State Thruway Authority is seeking local vendors to sell food, beverages and other services at either end...
Read More
Tarrytown Trustees To Host Town Halls On Police Reform

Tarrytown Trustees To Host Town Halls On Police Reform

January 21, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- With a draft version of the Police Reform & Reinvention plan available to the public on the...
Read More
NOMINATIONS NEEDED FOR 2021 WESTCHESTER COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH AWARDS

NOMINATIONS NEEDED FOR 2021 WESTCHESTER COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH AWARDS

January 21, 2021
Do you know of a student or adult who has stepped up to help other Westchester residents in creative ways...
Read More
Masters School Community Gives Helping Hand to Security Guard Stricken with COVID-19

Masters School Community Gives Helping Hand to Security Guard Stricken with COVID-19

January 21, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Masters School community and family friends have come to the aid of a beloved school security...
Read More
Mercy, WCC Sign Dual Admissions Agreement to Benefit Students

Mercy, WCC Sign Dual Admissions Agreement to Benefit Students

January 20, 2021
By Laurie Leavy--- A new agreement between Mercy College and Westchester Community College (WCC) is enhancing the higher education pathway...
Read More
COVID Update: Searching for Needles

COVID Update: Searching for Needles

January 19, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— “Have you tried Binghamton?” asked a friend. “I got an appointment in Utica at the end of...
Read More
January 2021 TEAC News

January 2021 TEAC News

January 16, 2021
    NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL JANUARY 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This month,...
Read More
5 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
90 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *