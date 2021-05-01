Lyndhurst Welcomes Back Visitors in May

May 1, 2021

By Linda Viertel—

This weekend’s Spring Craft Show still has limited tickets remaining. Running from April 30 to Monday, May 2, there’s still time to browse and shop with 150 vendors’ wares on display. (For fuller information on ticket purchase, social distancing, time slot availability etc. please go to THI’s Community Board and click on the Lyndhurst article.)

Advertisement

Next weekend, the garden Club of Irvington and Homegrown Nurseries will hold their annual pre-Mother’s Day plant sale, Saturday May 8th at the Lyndhurst Carriage House Center. Remember to pre-purchase a Daily Grounds pass online in advance to be able to attend.

Then, on May 12th, “you’ll be able to watch Lyndhurst as the backdrop for the new Discovery+ series Clipped.” Martha Stewart will serve as head judge with Michael Urie as host for the series, which will feature event and botanical designers and international artists as the try to impress their fans and judges with elaborate topiaries at the Lyndhurst greenhouse and rose garden. The series begins with a 90 minute premiere, and you can watch the preview by clicking on the tab linked to the Lyndhurst article on our Community Board.

Yoga classes have already begun on the Bowling Alley lawn let by Hastings Yoga teachers. Sunset yoga happens on Tuesdays, with morning yoga on Thursday. Classes run until May 25th. Please sign up in advance also on the link posted on the Hudson Independent’s Community Board.

Please visit: lyndhurst.org or The Hudson Independent’s Community Board to learn more about all of Lyndhurst’s seasonal events.

Share the News!







