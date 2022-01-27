Obituaries

Lucia Kenny

January 26, 2022

Sr. Lucia Kenny RSHM (89) died Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Marymount Convent, Tarrytown NY.  Born Therese Rose Kenny in Dublin, Ireland, to John and Charlotte Griffin Kenny, she had been a member of the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary for 72 years.

Taught at St. Thomas Aquinas School, Bronx, NY; St. Anne’s School, Garden City, NY; and St. Pius X School, Rosedale, NY. Was librarian at Marymount School, Richmond, VA; and Ascension School, New York City. Taught at Marymount International School, Neuilly/Paris, France, and at Marymount International School, Rome, Italy, where she was also a librarian and elementary school principal. Served as Provincial Archivist for the RSHM.

At the time of her death, she was living at Marymount Convent, Tarrytown, NY.

Advertisement
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry

Sister Lucia is survived by her sister Maire Kenny D’Arcy, her niece Gena Plunkett, and nephews, David D’Arcy and Hugh D’Arcy, and by the members of her religious community.                                                         

Services at Marymount Convent, 32 Warren Avenue, Tarrytown, NY. Vigil Service, Sunday, January 23, 4:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, January 24, 10:30 am. Burial Mount Calvary Cemetery, White Plains.

Due to Covid restrictions, attendance is reserved for RSHM only.

We invite you to join us for the Vigil Service and the Mass of Christian Burial via live-stream on our website: (www.rshm-east.org) and/or Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ReligiousoftheSacredHeartofMaryEAP ) where it also will be archived.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in her name may be made to Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary, 50 Wilson Park Drive, Tarrytown, NY, 10591.

Share the News!
Advertisement
Coffey Funeral Home
Sleepy Hollow Senior Honored with First Alex Adair Leadership Award

Sleepy Hollow Senior Honored with First Alex Adair Leadership Award

January 26, 2022
By Tom Pedulla-- Alex Adair, a football star and the first black hockey player in Westchester when he competed for...
Read More
FDA Says Regeneron Monoclonal Antibody Ineffective Against Omicron

FDA Says Regeneron Monoclonal Antibody Ineffective Against Omicron

January 25, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— For a time, it was practically the only game in town: Regeneron’s REGEN-COV “antibody cocktail,” is the...
Read More
When Just Average is Good

When Just Average is Good

January 25, 2022
Part two of a three-part series on Financial Literacy By Chip Wag­ner– Knowing how to grow your money through investing is one...
Read More
Unite Sleepy Hollow Presents Trustee Slate for March Election

Unite Sleepy Hollow Presents Trustee Slate for March Election

January 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- The Unite Sleepy Hollow (USH) party that has dominated village politics for the past decade under seven-term...
Read More
Energy Upgrades Help the Tarrytown Historical Society Preserve Its History

Energy Upgrades Help the Tarrytown Historical Society Preserve Its History

January 23, 2022
-- By Lily Carey Regulating the temperature and climate of your home is no easy task – especially for a...
Read More
Irvington High’s Brooke Dunefsky Advances in Regeneron Competition

Irvington High’s Brooke Dunefsky Advances in Regeneron Competition

January 21, 2022
Less than three weeks after learning that she was one of 300 high school students nationwide to be named in...
Read More
New Apartment Plan for 29 South Depot Plaza Gets Lukewarm Response

New Apartment Plan for 29 South Depot Plaza Gets Lukewarm Response

January 21, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- A new four-story, multi-family rental development proposed at 29 South Depot Plaza in Tarrytown was recently met...
Read More
Irvington Cross-Country Team Committed to Building on Recent Success

Irvington Cross-Country Team Committed to Building on Recent Success

January 20, 2022
By Tom Pedulla--- Tradition matters. There is no stronger testament to that than the success Irvington is enjoying following its...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Awarded State Funding for Pre-K Program

Dobbs Ferry Awarded State Funding for Pre-K Program

January 19, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Dobbs Ferry is one of six area school districts that have been awarded funding from the New...
Read More
COVID Update: There’s Good News and There’s…More Good News

COVID Update: There’s Good News and There’s…More Good News

January 18, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— It was painful to watch, even if one wasn’t an actual victim of the Omicron surge that...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
0 views
bookmark icon