January 26, 2022

Sr. Lucia Kenny RSHM (89) died Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Marymount Convent, Tarrytown NY. Born Therese Rose Kenny in Dublin, Ireland, to John and Charlotte Griffin Kenny, she had been a member of the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary for 72 years.

Taught at St. Thomas Aquinas School, Bronx, NY; St. Anne’s School, Garden City, NY; and St. Pius X School, Rosedale, NY. Was librarian at Marymount School, Richmond, VA; and Ascension School, New York City. Taught at Marymount International School, Neuilly/Paris, France, and at Marymount International School, Rome, Italy, where she was also a librarian and elementary school principal. Served as Provincial Archivist for the RSHM.

At the time of her death, she was living at Marymount Convent, Tarrytown, NY.

Sister Lucia is survived by her sister Maire Kenny D’Arcy, her niece Gena Plunkett, and nephews, David D’Arcy and Hugh D’Arcy, and by the members of her religious community.

Services at Marymount Convent, 32 Warren Avenue, Tarrytown, NY. Vigil Service, Sunday, January 23, 4:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, January 24, 10:30 am. Burial Mount Calvary Cemetery, White Plains.

Due to Covid restrictions, attendance is reserved for RSHM only.

We invite you to join us for the Vigil Service and the Mass of Christian Burial via live-stream on our website: (www.rshm-east.org) and/or Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ReligiousoftheSacredHeartofMaryEAP ) where it also will be archived.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in her name may be made to Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary, 50 Wilson Park Drive, Tarrytown, NY, 10591.

