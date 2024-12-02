Support our Sponsors
St. Johns Dobbs Ferry ER
Rivertowns Sports
Sleepy Hollow News

Loscher Looks to Turn Around SH Boys Basketball Program

• Bookmarks: 14

December 1, 2024

By Tom Pedulla—

Sleepy Hollow High School’s long-suffering boys’ basketball program, which may have reached its nadir with three-win seasons each of the last two years, desperately needs a master rebuilder.

It appears to have one in Steve Loscher.

Support our Sponsors
La Catena Restaurant Ardsley - holiday parties

Loscher offers almost four decades of coaching experience, including the last two seasons with the girls’ varsity at Sleepy Hollow. He is best known for taking three different schools to the sectional finals in a four-year span from 2015-2018 — Peekskill, Keio Academy and Ramapo.

Although he is 66, he brings a level of enthusiasm to his latest challenge that might be expected of a fresh-faced coach with much to prove.

“I love coaching,” Loscher said before a recent practice. “Everybody thinks, ‘Why don’t you retire?’ This is what I do. I love it. I’m still passionate about it. If you love something, it’s not work.”

He is all in. While he waited for his car to be repaired not long ago, he used the time to design plays and to plan for practice.

There is no reason, however, to think this can be a swift turnaround. He took Sleepy Hollow’s girls to the Section 1 Tournament in his first year with them, albeit with a 6-14 record. The team won just three games last year.

Loscher, who retired from teaching three years ago, never loses sight of the big picture and considers last season fairly successful. “The kids had fun. They learned a lot, so it was a great experience for everybody,” he said.

He is eager for the boys to take small steps as part of a massive rebuilding effort. “My goal right now is to make it fun for these kids, teach them life skills, teach them the game of basketball,” he said. “I think it will be a good experience.”

Loscher pointed to a lack of fundamentals in explaining why the team has struggled so mightily. A recent practice began by focusing on dribbling, one of the most basic skills.

“These kids really weren’t taught basic fundamentals,” he said, “or if they were taught them, they forgot them.”

Loscher wants to introduce the sport to elementary school students with the hope of instilling in them a passion for basketball at a young age.

“A lot of us didn’t play in middle school. We started in high school,” noted Gibby Poll, a senior. “I think that’s what affected us the last few years.”

Poll welcomes the change Loscher brings. “I don’t think our style of play was that great,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a lot better moving forward.”

Gilbert Onwe, a talented junior, is eager to see what the future will bring. “Our previous coach was good,” he said, “but this coach is bringing a good change to the way we play, the way we run our offense and defense.” Onwe is optimistic that the team’s speed can offset what it lacks in size.

Loscher is emphasizing improvement at the modified level while building interest in basketball at the lower levels. At many rival schools, young players are making an almost year-round commitment to the game as their top sport.

“The youth is what builds your program,” the new coach said. “If I came in and concentrated right now only on the varsity, we’d get small victories, win a few extra games here or there. But to turn a program around, you have to turn it around from the bottom up.”

Loscher praised the support he has gotten at every level, from the administration to the athletic office to the custodians. He emphasized that his players are enthusiastic and yearn for better results.

Over time, can a program that has been down for so long be rebuilt?

“I believe it can. That’s why I took it,” said Loscher, keeping one eye on the present and the other on the future.

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • La Catena Restaurant Ardsley - holiday parties
  • Andrea Martone - Houlihan Lawrence - real estate townhome for sale in Sleepy Hollow
  • Tranquility Spa - Scarsdale
Loscher Looks to Turn Around SH Boys Basketball Program

Loscher Looks to Turn Around SH Boys Basketball Program

December 1, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- Sleepy Hollow High School’s long-suffering boys’ basketball program, which may have reached its nadir with three-win seasons...
Read More
A Triumvirate Of Legendary Broadway Composers

A Triumvirate Of Legendary Broadway Composers

November 29, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- When the last notes of Sunday in the Park with George ended, a packed house audience at...
Read More
Show & Tell: Ichabod’s Head

Show & Tell: Ichabod’s Head

November 29, 2024
SHOW & TELL | ICHABOD'S HEAD: A guest tale rises from the rich soil of Sleepy Hollow By Krista Madsen--...
Read More
American Pie Icon Don McLean Returns to Music Hall with Hits and Holiday Cheer

American Pie Icon Don McLean Returns to Music Hall with Hits and Holiday Cheer

November 27, 2024
By W.B. King-- An independent troubadour who has never conformed to industry expectations, Don McLean's songs have long reflected the...
Read More
Dows Lane Celebrates Unveiling of New Playgrounds

Dows Lane Celebrates Unveiling of New Playgrounds

November 26, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Some rare showers last week couldn’t dampen the spirits of students at Dows Lane Elementary School in...
Read More
Local Police Departments Collecting Toys for Needy Children

Local Police Departments Collecting Toys for Needy Children

November 25, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow police departments are joining forces to make the holiday season brighter for...
Read More
The Anatomy of a Hotdog

The Anatomy of a Hotdog

November 24, 2024
THE ANATOMY OF A HOTDOG: My Month of Meats By Krista Madsen My favorite part of riding this flowstate (sometimes achieved when...
Read More
New Assistant Principal at Dows Lane Elementary School Named

New Assistant Principal at Dows Lane Elementary School Named

November 22, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Megan Hanson was appointed as assistant principal at Dows Lane Elementary School during a special Irvington Board...
Read More
American Idol Veteran Sabrina Monique’s New Album Reflects Her White Plains Upbringing

American Idol Veteran Sabrina Monique’s New Album Reflects Her White Plains Upbringing

November 20, 2024
By W.B. King-- When Sabrina Monique performs songs off her new album It’s Not Me, It’s You at Time Square’s...
Read More
Hoyt Honored at Final Meeting as Tarrytown Trustee

Hoyt Honored at Final Meeting as Tarrytown Trustee

November 19, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown Trustee Robert Hoyt was honored Monday by his colleagues during his final board meeting after serving...
Read More
14 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
300 views
bookmark icon