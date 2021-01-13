Community Board

Los Derechos de los Inquilinos Durante la Crisis de COVID-19

• Bookmarks: 6

January 13, 2021

Share the News!
Woman Rescued from Hudson By Tarrytown Police, EMTs And Firemen

Woman Rescued from Hudson By Tarrytown Police, EMTs And Firemen

January 13, 2021
At 10:18 a.m. Wednesday, Tarrytown police were notified by a resident that a woman had jumped into the Hudson River...
Read More
Shimsky to Run for Reelection on County Board of Legislators

Shimsky to Run for Reelection on County Board of Legislators

January 13, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- MaryJane Shimsky, Majority Leader on the Westchester County Board of Legislators, has announced she will be running...
Read More
The COVID Vaccine Floodgate Opens, But Then What?

The COVID Vaccine Floodgate Opens, But Then What?

January 12, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- After weeks of waiting patiently to be told when and where to show up for the COVID-19...
Read More
Tarrytown Police Reform Group Issues Draft Report

Tarrytown Police Reform Group Issues Draft Report

January 12, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Residents of Tarrytown are getting their first look at the findings and recommendations of the Police Reform...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Resident Chosen as First Westchester Poet Laureate

Sleepy Hollow Resident Chosen as First Westchester Poet Laureate

January 12, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Sleepy Hollow resident B.K. Fischer was named Tuesday as Westchester County’s inaugural Poet Laureate. Fischer, an author...
Read More
Registration for Group 1B Vaccinations Opens at 4:00 PM, January 11

Registration for Group 1B Vaccinations Opens at 4:00 PM, January 11

January 11, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Following the announcement by the state that Groups 1A and 1B in the pecking order for COVID-19...
Read More
Westchester County Executive Latimer Announces Re-election Bid

Westchester County Executive Latimer Announces Re-election Bid

January 11, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced Monday his plans to seek a second four-year term in November....
Read More
COVID Cases Move Irvington Middle and High Schools To Go Remote

COVID Cases Move Irvington Middle and High Schools To Go Remote

January 9, 2021
Three new cases of COVID-19 at Irvington's high school and middle school-- complicated by required quarantine for staff members-- have...
Read More
Chef in Residence Program at Stone Barns Starts January 13th

Chef in Residence Program at Stone Barns Starts January 13th

January 9, 2021
By Linda Viertel--- Chef Dan Barber has announced a new culinary collaboration with four remarkable and diverse chefs who will...
Read More
Latimer Hosts Helpful COVID Information Session

Latimer Hosts Helpful COVID Information Session

January 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— With public anxiety over the slow pace of vaccine delivery amidst the fast rise in infections, County...
Read More
6 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
43 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *