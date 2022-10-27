Looking for Ways to Say ‘Yes”

Dr. Erik Weiselberg, Village of Irvington historian, principal historian of Revolutionary Westchester 250 and a social studies teacher at Irvington High...Read More
To the Editor:
Not all residents along Strawberry Lane oppose affordable housing development proposals neighboring our properties. Affordable housing is a critical issue in our community and Westchester in general, and leaving it unaddressed will harm our community, our state, and our country. We should be finding ways to say “yes” to proposals to build it.
We are home owners on Strawberry Lane adjacent to the 76 N. Broadway location, and we strongly supported the development of quality affordable housing on the property in our communications with the Village. As others have noted, there are serious problems with using Strawberry Lane itself to do so without one of three things: the Village taking possession of the Lane and rebuilding it for traffic safety; building a new cutout onto Broadway; or utilizing the cutout for the property just to the north.
It is regrettable that none of these viable solutions were adopted, and it is understandable for developers to back out when local opposition appears intractable. Those opposing it first distributed claims that affordable housing was not an issue in Westchester; then they argued that the property has an historic house whose views need to be preserved; then they argued that the stone wall on the Lane was historic; now they claim it is impossible to find a way to handle the traffic.
We don’t have to agree to unworkable proposals, but we should not oppose them with sophistry and hastily reinvented objections. Instead we should provide constructive criticism that makes it clear that we are seeking a way to say yes.
Sincerely,
Michael Blanton
Irvington, NY
