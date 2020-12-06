Community Board

LOOKING FOR STUDENTS FROM IRVINGTON, DOBBS, TARRYTOWN

December 6, 2020

GREENBURGH  LOOKING FOR A DIVERSE GROUP OF  14 OF THE BRIGHTEST, MOST CREATIVE, HARD WORKING, GOAL ORIENTED HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS FROM DIFFERENT NEIGHBORHOODS IN GREENBURGH TO JOIN THE ZUCKERBERG INSTITUTE AND  TOWN OF GREENBURGH IN PARTICIPATING IN A 3 MONTH POST PANDEMIC TASK FORCE–

STUDENTS SELECTED FOR PILOT PROJECT WILL WORK WITH LOCAL BUSINESSES AND WITH SILICON VALLEY BUSINESS EXECUTIVES

This past summer  Greenburgh Town Clerk Judith Beville, Town Attorney Tim Lewis, Commissioner of Planning Garrett Duquesne and I sponsored an exciting internship program for students. Among the speaker: Randi Zuckerberg, sister of Mark Zuckerberg.  Between 2005 and 2011 Randi  created and ran the social marketing programs for Facebook. (see highlights of interview Randi and her father had with the student interns by clicking onto link below):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WYWaeyW3UQU

During the interview with the student interns, Randi invited the town to partner with the Zuckerberg Institute.  Greenburgh  will  pair high school students with businesses who are facing closure because of the pandemic. This is a direct investment in the future of small businesses, future leaders. THE POST PANDEMIC TASK FORCE GREENBURGH, NY  will begin in MARCH 2021  with  up to 14 students during a three month initial period.

This program is an innovative approach to the development of sustainable practices and capacity building through entrepreneurship. The project will take a three-pronged approach: designating a target youth group in Greenburgh that are inspired to drive innovation within their own community. Secondly, building capacity amongst local businesses, and lastly developing a sustainable program that connects youth with local businesses to solve problems faced by the current COVID crisis.

Zuckerberg Institute will work with students  to develop a plan that can help businesses survive in this difficult economy. The students will interact with successful business leaders within ZI’s network in Silicon Valley, obtain their advice and suggestions and work with the Zuckerberg Institute – coming up with plans which could include assisting businesses with social media, and helping them come up with creative ideas. Mission: Introduce and expose high school students to entrepreneurial skills by addressing real world problems faced by businesses during the COVID-19 crisis – all with an emphasis on building skills in communications, leadership, problem solving and teamwork. Vision: A nationally recognized program in which students are actively engaged in projects, small businesses receive much needed support, all designed to increase innovation within communities and address real-world challenges.

Goal: Students take ownership in specific projects as they identify and /or address a need in the community, collaborate to generate solutions, develop the solutions, interact with community leaders and prepare presentations on the outcomes of their projects. The town of Greenburgh has been hit hard with COVID-19 problems: multiple retail closures in addition to many businesses suffering significant financial, job losses and permanent lost customers due to the acceleration of online retailing. Many of our non essential businesses lost significant revenue and customers due to lengthy shut downs due to COVID-19 earlier this year.

The first pilot project will take place in March. Students interested in applying should e mail pfeiner@greenburghny.com explaining why they would be interested in participating in the program.  We hope to choose the students in January, 2021 but students should apply now.  We hope that Greenburgh students from different school districts and economic backgrounds will successfully work together.

PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor

