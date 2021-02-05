By Rick Pezzullo--- A beloved security guard at The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry died earlier this week after battling...Read More
February 5, 2021
Two feet of snow brings with it lots of opportunities to be creative. Take this sculpture of a ram, complete with spiraled horns on display (at least before Friday’s rain) at the bottom of Tappan Landing Road in Tarrytown. The stop sign was perhaps the equivalent of a “Do Not Touch” sign found in a museum–meant for ploughs.
Share the News!
Look What The Snowstorm Brought!
February 5, 2021
Two feet of snow brings with it lots of opportunities to be creative. Take this sculpture of a ram, complete...Read More
What the Biden Administration Means for the Environment
February 4, 2021
By Dean Gallea--- The previous U.S. President was known for rolling back environmental protections and instituting Executive Orders that set...Read More
COVID Update: Playing Catch-Up
February 3, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Long lines wrapping around the County Center off Rte. 119 did not go unnoticed on Wednesday. The...Read More
Return of High-Risk High School Sports Applauded
February 3, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Local athletic administrators, coaches and student-athletes reacted with surprise but also delight when the path was cleared...Read More
Snow Removal Scheduled for Tarrytown
February 3, 2021
Starting Thursday, February 4th, the Tarrytown Department of Public Works will be conducting additional snow removal operations. Work will be...Read More
COVID Update: The Impact of Orlena
February 2, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- The first few days of February will be remembered as the time the coronavirus met with Orlena,...Read More
Tarrytown Moves to a Full State of Emergency
February 1, 2021
The Village has upgraded our snow emergency to a full state of emergency, given the ongoing conditions of the storm,...Read More
State, County Declare State of Emergency
February 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— With snow falling relentlessly at a rate that intermittently reaches three inches an hour, both Governor Andrew...Read More
County Executive Latimer Addresses Black History Month
February 1, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive George Latimer addressed the kickoff of February as Black History Month. “Each year we...Read More