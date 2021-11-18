LOOK No Further for a New Movie Theater Than Dobbs Ferry

November 18, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo —

Residents of the rivertowns will soon be able to watch movies again on the big screen a short distance away.

LOOK Dine-in Cinemas will be opening its first New York location in the Rivertowns Square shopping center in Dobbs Ferry where the former iPic Theaters-Westchester entertained moviegoers before closing in 2019 when the company filed for bankruptcy.

The eight-auditorium, full-service theater is set to make its debut on Thursday, Dec. 9, with a gala grand opening celebration.

Brian Schultz, who founded LOOK earlier this year, told The Hudson Independent there were many reasons why he selected Dobbs Ferry.

“We picked Dobbs Ferry because Westchester deserves a high-quality theater that caters to the community. LOOK will fill a void. We are committed to bring communities together,” Schultz stated. “Expect great hospitality, community-based programming, amazing content presentation and incredible food and beverage served at your seat. At LOOK, you get the newest movies and alternative content, luxury seating plus the power to order from our fresh-made menu and full-service bar on your mobile device.”

Schultz noted easy access off the Saw Mill Parkway and the existing building made Rivertowns Square an ideal spot.

Prior to launching LOOK, Schultz worked as an aide to the late United States Senator from Pennsylvania, Arlen Specter. During his tenure with Specter, he attended a film at the Bethesda Draft House in Maryland, and immediately fell in love with the concept of serving food while watching a movie. That experience helped lead him to Studio Movie Grill, his first in-theater dining company, in 1993.

In June, the first LOOK theater opened in Dallas, where Schultz resides. He also opened one location in Arizona, and four additional theaters in California. Two more are planned in Tampa, Fla.

In celebration of its grand opening in Dobbs Ferry, LOOK Dine-In Cinemas will be running a special promotion until the end of the year, giving patrons a chance to explore the menu and receive 25 percent off food and non-alcoholic beverages through Dec. 31.

On Tuesdays, moviegoers can enjoy the discounted ticket price of $5, all day. In addition, the first show of the day, all week, tickets will be available for the discounted price of $5.

For showtimes and more information, visit www.lookcinemas.com .